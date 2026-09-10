Fan-Favorite Events and New Savings Are Coming to Walt Disney World in Spring 2027

From EPCOT’s returning festivals to Disney After Hours and major resort discounts, there are plenty of reasons to plan a Walt Disney World vacation for spring 2027.

Spring is already shaping up to be one of the best times to visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2027, with fan-favorite EPCOT festivals, Disney After Hours events and significant savings on select resort stays and vacation packages.

What’s Happening:

As guests look ahead to the new year, Disney is giving travelers even more reason to start planning. Beginning today, September 10, 2026, guests can take advantage of a variety of special offers on Disney Resorts Collection stays and vacation packages, with select discounts available for trips beginning in January and continuing through the spring and into summer.

From seasonal festivals filled with food, entertainment and colorful displays to after-hours access to some of the resort’s most popular attractions, there will be plenty happening across Walt Disney World when spring arrives.

One of the first major events of the season will be the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Presented by Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, returning January 15 through March 1, 2027. The festival has been extended by an additional week, giving guests even more time to experience the celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts.

EPCOT will once again transform into a vibrant showcase of creativity, with colorful artwork, interactive experiences and food and beverages inspired by the world of art. Guests can also look forward to the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre, where Broadway performers will take the stage to perform beloved Disney songs.

Once the Festival of the Arts wraps up, another EPCOT favorite will take over the park. The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival returns March 10 through May 31, 2027, bringing a colorful celebration of nature and horticulture to Walt Disney World.

Guests can expect vibrant floral displays and larger-than-life Disney character topiaries throughout EPCOT.

The festival’s Outdoor Kitchens will also return, offering a variety of spring-inspired dishes and beverages as guests make their way around World Showcase and beyond.

For guests looking to squeeze even more into their Disney vacation, Disney After Hours will return to Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT throughout 2027.

The limited-capacity nighttime events allow guests to experience select attractions after regular park closing, with the potential for shorter wait times at some of the resort’s most popular rides.

Disney After Hours admission also includes complimentary snacks and select bottled beverages. Guests can enter the participating theme park a few hours before the official event start time, providing additional opportunities to enjoy the park before the after-hours festivities begin.

The currently announced Disney After Hours dates extend well beyond spring, giving guests plenty of opportunities to add the experience to a 2027 vacation. At Magic Kingdom Park, select nights run from January 11 through July 19, 2027. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host select nights from January 16 through August 25, while EPCOT will offer select nights from January 21 through August 19.

Guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase Disney After Hours tickets beginning September 10. Tickets will become available to all other guests beginning September 22, 2026.

Beyond the special events, Disney is also offering several ways for guests to save on their 2027 Walt Disney World vacations.

Guests can save up to $250 per night on select four-night, four-day room-and-ticket packages at Disney Resorts Collection hotels. The offer is valid on select nights from January 3 through July 28, 2027, providing savings opportunities for vacations spanning winter, spring and the beginning of summer.

There is also an offer for guests who prefer to book a room-only stay. Guests can save up to 25% on select rooms at Disney Resorts Collection hotels during select nights from January 3 through April 29, 2027. With more than 25 Disney Resorts Collection hotels to choose from, travelers can select accommodations ranging from value resorts to deluxe experiences.

Disney Visa Cardmembers have an opportunity to save even more. Eligible Cardmembers can save up to 30% with special weekend discounts in January and February on stays of five nights or longer. The offer is valid on select nights from January 3 through April 29, 2027.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can also take advantage of one of the resort’s biggest discounts, with savings of up to 35% on select Disney Resorts Collection rooms during select nights from January 3 through April 29, 2027.

With the combination of resort discounts, vacation package savings and seasonal events, spring 2027 could be an especially appealing time for guests planning a Walt Disney World getaway.

And there will be plenty to experience beyond EPCOT’s seasonal celebrations. Guests can explore the new Magic of Disney Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, embark on an adventure with Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station, experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, take a spin on Slinky Dog Dash, journey through Frozen Ever After and enjoy returning favorites such as the Festival of Fantasy Parade and Mad Tea Party.

Guests can also cool off at one of Walt Disney World’s water parks, explore Disney Springs for shopping and dining, or spend an evening enjoying the resort’s many entertainment offerings.

With special offers now available to book beginning today, guests can start planning their spring 2027 Disney vacation now. Whether the goal is experiencing EPCOT’s festivals, enjoying an after-hours event, taking advantage of discounted resort rates or simply spending time across the four theme parks, there will be plenty of magic waiting at Walt Disney World.

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