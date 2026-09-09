Video: Head Behind-the-Scenes and Into the Inspiration That Brought the Magic of Disney Animation Back to Disney's Hollywood Studios

As we get closer to the official opening of The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios, we got to spend a bit of time in the halls of the new attraction and hear from some of the creative minds behind the elaborate new experience - inspired by the acclaimed short, Once Upon A Studio - and the many different attractions it contains.

To help explain the new experience, a special panel was featured at the Magic of Disney Animation. There, Disney Animator and Disney Legend Eric Goldberg was on hand alongside Dan Abraham, the co-director of Once Upon A Studio. Together, they were joined by Senior Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, and Disney's Hollywood Studios Vice President Jackie Swisher.

Together they share their inspirations and design ideas that helped bring the new Magic of Disney Animation to life at Walt Disney World. Check it all out in the video below.

Later, we got to have spend some more time with Goldberg and Abraham as they discussed the short, Once Upon A Studio, including Eric's work on it along with other artists, and how the new experience takes on the idea of that acclaimed project. They also share more about how they hope - much like the original iteration of the attraction that was a functioning studio tour - that this will inspire a new generation of audiences who want to get into the art of animation. Take a listen to everything they have to say in our video below.

The Magic of Disney Animation is set to officially open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on September 14. To plan your visit to the park and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!