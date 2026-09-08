EPCOT's 2026 Candlelight Processional Adds New Faces and Brings Back Old Favorites

The star of the upcoming Walt Disney World Christmas movie is among the new narrators for the popular event.

The EPCOT Candlelight Processional is one of the most popular annual events in the park. Every year, more than a dozen celebrities visit Walt Disney World to tell the story of Christmas. This year's list of narrators is here, and it sees several returning favorites, as well as a couple of new additions.

What's Happening:

This morning, the Disney Parks Blog posted the list of narrators for the EPCOT Candlelight Processional this year.

At the event, a celebrity narrator reads the story of Christmas, while accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, including the Voices of Liberty.

That said, it is not a complete list, as a few dates, December 2 and 3 and December 13 and 14, are currently listed as To Be Announced.

Several familiar faces are included, such as Gary Sinise, November 29 - December 1, and Neil Patrick Harris, December 10-12.

The big names, however, are the names appearing for the first time. They include Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, and Hallmark movie star Lacey Chabert.

Here's the current list... Nov. 27 & 28 – Auli‘i Cravalho Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 – Gary Sinise Dec. 2 & 3 – To Be Announced Dec. 4 & 5 – Whoopi Goldberg Dec. 6 & 7 – Robin Roberts (NEW) Dec. 8 & 9 – Jason Kelce (NEW) Dec. 10 – 12 – Neil Patrick Harris Dec. 13 & 14 – To Be Announced Dec. 15 & 16 – Lauren Daigle Dec. 17 – 19 – Ralph Macchio Dec. 20 & 21 – Henry Winkler Dec. 22 & 23 – Lacey Chabert (NEW) Dec. 24 & 25 – Jodi Benson Dec. 26 & 27 – Simu Liu Dec. 28 – 30 – Eva Longoria

Chabert joining the list certainly is no coincidence, as her appearance coincides with the release of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, the Hallmark Christmas movie that was filmed at Walt Disney World last year.

Jason Kelce and his family are also frequent Walt Disney World visitors and have partnered with Disney in the past, with Kelce's wife Kylie recording an episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast from the resort.

All in all, it's a solid list, though it will be interesting to see who ends up filling those final two slots.

Performances will be held each night at the America Gardens Theater, at 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:00 p.m ,

, Candlelight Processional Dining Packages are also available. Guaranteed seating is included with the package. Bookings begin October 14.

More EPCOT News:

The holiday season is already getting underway at EPCOT with a new glass gingerbread craft activity available to guests.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT recently added new props. You can check them out here.

The miniature railway at the Germany pavilion has been decorated to match the current EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.