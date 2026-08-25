Lightning McQueen Races Into Concession Stands as New Novelties Arrive with "Cars" Anniversary Screenings

With the classic Pixar Animation Studios film ready to race into theaters once again to celebrate its 20th anniversary, fans of Pixar's Cars can pick up some fun novelty items at select cinema locations.

Re-releasing for special anniversary screenings in theaters on September 5th (9/5, get it?), fans can revisit Radiator Springs with Lightning McQueen and all his friends in cinemas as part of the film's 20th anniversary celebration. As part of the fun, a number of theater chains are introducing special novelties to celebrate with unique sippers and of course - the popcorn buckets. Take a look at what we've found!

AMC Theatres

Cars fun is racing into AMC Theatre locations everywhere, with a Lightning McQueen Popcorn Bucket and special sipper featuring small figures of both Lightning and Mater on the lid.

While the popcorn bucket is sure to drive folks to the concession stand, we think the Piston Cup sipper will be a tremendous draw for Cars fans.

These will be available at AMC locations starting on 9/3, while supplies last.

Regal

Also starting on September 3, Regal Movies locations will also feature both the Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket, and the Piston Cup drink vessel.

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters will also have the Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket racing onto their shelves, but also a more traditional tin popcorn bucket that features the special Cars anniversary logo, and also features Lightning and Mater figures on the lid.

Cinemark

Cinemark will be offering up a specially themed kids' snack pack, but will also feature the Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket. They will also have the more traditional tin popcorn bucket with lid, adorned with the Cars anniversary logo and Mater and Lightning atop the bucket lid.

Tickets to see special screenings celebrating the anniversary of Pixar Animation Studios' animated feature, Cars, in theaters once again are on sale now. The special theatrical re-release celebrating the milestone anniversary of Cars also coincides with Lightning McQueen Day, observed annually on 9/5 in honor of Lightning McQueen's race number, #95. You can get your tickets now over at Fandango.