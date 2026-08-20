Disney Reveals Significant Changes to Cast Member Insurance Benefits

This will likely affect a number of cast members in the upcoming year.

As Disney cast members and employees begin to plan their insurance selections for the coming year, the company is making a noticeable change to which spouses and domestic partners will be eligible to receive Disney insurance benefits.

What's Happening:

In 2027, spouses and domestic partners will only be eligible for Disney benefits if they are unable to receive coverage on their own through their own employer.

Like most companies, Disney is facing rapidly rising healthcare costs, and this change may mitigate those costs without causing anyone to be without health insurance.

Rising benefits costs, that far outpace inflation, is a challenge being faced by all employers.

WSJ is reporting that employers expect healthcare costs to rise by 11.1%, while Reuters shared that costs are expected to rise by near double digits for the fourth year in a row.

If the spouse or domestic partner loses insurance through their employer they would then be able to obtain Disney sponsored insurance.

Two-thirds of employees and cast members who have Disney insurance do not select for their spouse.

Of the remaining third, it is unknown how many spouses or domestic partners who currently receive Disney benefits are eligible to receive benefits from their employers, so the impact of this policy change is unknown.

Disney is also increasing the investment in their workforce’s health and wellness through the recent announcement of three additional Centers for Living Well, which are medical facilities where those that receive Disney insurance can receive medical services such as primary care and pharmacies.

As using the Centers for Living Well requires having Disney medical benefits, the spouses and domestic partners no longer eligible for Disney sponsored insurance, will also no longer be able to access the centers.

Cast members and employees were informed that there will be updates to benefits, well-being, and other reward programs.

Employees will need to actively choose their plans and re-enroll any dependents in 2027.

It is unknown what other changes to medical options will be announced prior to open enrollment in October.

While Disney regularly evaluates its benefits program, this is the first significant change made to the healthcare program in several years.

Other elements of the benefits program, such as vision and dental coverage and costs, are not changing. The changes to medical spousal coverage do not apply to dental or vision.

Medical benefits are just one part of Disney’s benefit package which also includes tuition assistance, childcare options, and retirement plans.

What They Are Saying:

Disney Spokesperson: "Like a growing number of large employers, we're making measured adjustments to our employee benefits in response to rising healthcare costs nationwide. We will be communicating these changes in more detail with our employees over the next few months. As always, we remain committed to providing our employees with a comprehensive package of high-quality coverage and other benefits that support their total health and well-being."