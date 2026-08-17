Disney Expanding Center for Living Well Network with Three New Locations

Both coasts will receive new facilities with added offerings and services.

The Walt Disney Company is expanding employee healthcare options with three new Center for Living Well locations planned for Central Florida, Burbank, and the Anaheim region.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is expanding its Center for Living Well (CLW) network with three new locations serving eligible Disney Cast Members, employees, and their families.

The expansion will add a third Central Florida location, a Burbank location near Disney's headquarters, and another location in the Anaheim region.

Disney's Center for Living Well network, operated by Premise Health, currently includes a health center and pharmacy at EPCOT, which opened in 2008; an Anaheim pharmacy, which opened in 2013; and a health center and pharmacy in Celebration, Florida, which opened in 2020.

The centers provide healthcare services and programs to Disney employees, Cast Members, and family members enrolled in an eligible Disney-sponsored medical plan.

The new Burbank and Central Florida locations will offer primary care, onsite pharmacy services, behavioral health, psychiatry, lab services, care management, and physical therapy.

The new Central Florida location will offer additional services including medical fitness, vision care, chiropractic care, massage, and nutrition services.

Both the Burbank and new Central Florida locations are currently targeted to open in 2027.

Disney is still finalizing the specific services and opening timeframe for the new Anaheim-area Center for Living Well.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Chaisson, EVP, Total Rewards & Employee Services, The Walt Disney Company: “Adding three new Centers for Living Well facilities is part of our broader, long-term effort to direct resources where they can make the greatest difference for our employees, now and in the years ahead.”

“Adding three new Centers for Living Well facilities is part of our broader, long-term effort to direct resources where they can make the greatest difference for our employees, now and in the years ahead.” Beth Ratliff, chief operating officer of Premise Health: “The Walt Disney Company has set a high standard for their commitment to the health and well-being of its Cast Members, employees and their families, and we are honored to be their trusted partner in that journey for nearly two decades. Together, we’ve built an advanced primary care model that makes high-quality, personalized healthcare more accessible and convenient. Disney’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for its people continues to challenge us to innovate, improve, and elevate the care we provide.”

Tons of Announcements from D23:

Disney had a huge weekend of fun with the 2026 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Throughout the weekend, fans and cast from all over the world came together to celebrate upcoming projects from The Walt Disney Company.

The highlights of the weekend included the Disney Entertainment Showcase, the Horizons Disney Experiences Showcase, and the Disney Legends ceremony.

Make sure you check out all our D23 coverage from the weekend.

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