Review: Disney Dives Into Edgier Magic with "Coven Academy"

Disney is pushing into new territory with Coven Academy, which premieres October 1 on Freeform before its full season arrives October 2 on Disney+, Hulu, and Freeform On Demand. Although the series carries the Disney name, its Freeform debut signals a more mature approach than viewers would typically expect from Disney Channel. Having watched the show, I understand the choice. Coven Academy stretches the boundaries of Disney’s family entertainment while delivering the kind of characters and storytelling that make it very difficult to stop watching.

Its format is another departure. With episodes ranging from roughly 10 to 22 minutes, the series occupies an interesting space between a microdrama and a traditional half-hour drama. These shorter chapters keep the story moving quickly, with each revelation or cliffhanger providing another excuse to keep going. There is plenty to discuss about the show’s approach, but its greatest achievement is much simpler. It is a lot of fun.

The story follows Briar, a young New Yorker who discovers she is a witch and arrives at a magical boarding school in New Orleans. There, she forms a coven with fellow students Sasha and Tegan while navigating newfound powers, secrets surrounding her past, and her attraction to warlock Jake and newly turned vampire Ollie. With supernatural conflicts threatening both the students and their city, learning whom to trust becomes as important as learning to wield magic.

Despite those darker elements, Coven Academy feels well suited to parents and older children watching together. The supernatural violence goes beyond what I would expect from Disney Channel, but I never found it graphic or disturbing. The relationships are more mature as well, although the physical romance never progresses beyond intense kissing. For a recent point of comparison, I would put it in similar territory to the two seasons of Goosebumps on Disney+.

The cast adds to that appeal across generations. Younger viewers will recognize performers such as Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, and Brendon Tremblay, while Tiffani Thiessen and Devon Sawa provide familiar faces for their parents. That combination helps the series feel like a bridge between audiences, offering Disney’s younger fans a show they can grow into while giving adults reasons of their own to join them.

My Disney-focused life did not leave much room for the WB’s teen dramas back in the day, but Coven Academy strikes me as a faster, more family-friendly throwback to that genre. The supernatural mysteries provide the hook, while shifting friendships, romances, and loyalties give viewers reasons to care about the next reveal. Even when magic is driving the plot, the characters’ feelings keep it grounded.

Making that balance work requires a great deal from the cast. With so little time between developments, the performers have to convey layers that the dialogue cannot always spell out. Alliances change quickly, and a look or hesitation can be essential to understanding where a character stands. The ensemble handles those demands impressively, making the rapid storytelling feel emotionally engaging rather than merely busy.

Louis Thresher is a particular standout as Ollie, delivering a complicated performance that left me wanting to know more about the character’s past. Malachi Barton also reaches a new level as Jake. Having watched him grow up on Disney projects, it is exciting to see him take on a role that asks more of him and rise to the occasion.

There is also something amusing about watching Barton’s Jake express such hatred for vampires when Barton himself plays one in the ZOMBIES franchise. Between those projects and Vampirina, Disney Kids & Family has clearly entered its vampire era.

If anything, my biggest criticism reflects how invested I became in those characters. The shorter format keeps the story moving, but it also means we are frequently racing toward the next cliffhanger when I would happily spend more time exploring a relationship, a revelation, or the consequences of a decision. Without venturing into spoilers, there are several moments in the first season that I wish had been given more room to breathe.

That tension is built into the show’s appeal. The pacing made me want to keep watching, while the characters made me wish certain chapters would last longer. If the series finds the audience it deserves, I would welcome additional seasons or even tie-in stories that could explore some of those histories and relationships more deeply. There is plenty here worth expanding.

My other reservation concerns the setting. Although the story takes place in New Orleans, the city’s distinctive character does not come through as strongly as I would like. Louisiana has an atmosphere that is difficult to replicate, and comparing this series with Secrets of Sulphur Springs makes that difference particularly noticeable. For a show in which the supernatural world is so closely tied to its location, a stronger sense of place would have added another layer.

Those criticisms did little to diminish my enjoyment. I cannot remember the last time I finished a series so eager to rewatch it while also hoping it succeeds enough to deliver more episodes. Coven Academy suggests there is room under the Disney name for stories that grow with its audience, pairing a more mature sensibility with the accessibility that makes watching together rewarding.

It also thoroughly disrupted my plans. I shirked my Laughing Place responsibilities and finished all 21 episodes when I was supposed to be finishing Bob Chapek’s book. But perhaps that was for the best. Coven Academy may feature witches, vampires, and dark magic, but it is still a lot less scary than having to relive the Chapek era.

I give Coven Academy 4 out of 5 stars.