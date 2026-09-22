Let's Get Dangerous: New Animated "Darkwing Duck" Series Officially Greenlit by Disney+

Mark Hamill will be voicing the iconic superhero from the 1990s.

Darkwing Duck is returning to solve and fight more crimes with an all-new animated series greenlit for Disney+.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has greenlit an all-new Darkwing Duck series, bringing Drake Mallard back into action as the fan-favorite masked crime fighter.

This time, the iconic masked hero will be voiced by the equally iconic Mark Hamill, replacing Jim Cummings from the original series.

The series comes from executive producers Sean Tretta (Star Trek: Picard) and Borja Peña Gorostegui (Lost & Crowned), with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Gabby Grantham producing for Point Grey Pictures.

Original Darkwing Duck creator Tad Stones also consulted on the development of the new series.

The story finds Darkwing Duck trapped for 35 years in an alternate world where no one has ever heard of his superhero adventures.

His fortunes change when rebellious teenager Duckie, who knows all about his heroic past, arrives and convinces the ego-driven vigilante to return to crime fighting.

Together, Darkwing and Duckie will face familiar villains including Negaduck and Megavolt while reuniting with Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana on a mission to save the universe.

Mark Hamill will voice Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck, with Seth Rogen as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan as Gosalyn Mallard and Lilimar as newcomer Duckie.

The voice cast also includes: Dan Stevens as Glade McTowers Tiffany Shepis as Rosa Kathryn Newton as Firecracker Teo Briones as Timb Tyler Dean Flores as Pondsy Katie Rich as Officer Shanks Nat Faxon as Officer Webb

The original Darkwing Duck series ran for 91 episodes across Disney Channel, ABC and syndication from 1991-1993. Fans can watch that original series anytime on Disney+.

A Darkwing Duck reboot has been in development for almost six years, with development originally stemming from the popular DuckTales reboot.

What They're Saying:

Tad Stones, original Darkwing Duck creator: “Like every other fan of the original show, I’m excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series. The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums. They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight.”

More Disney+ News: