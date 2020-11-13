Disney+ Developing Reboot of “Darkwing Duck”

“When you’re in trouble you call DW!” Disney+ is developing a reboot of the popular Disney Afternoon series Darkwing Duck.

Disney has included the character several times in the revival of Ducktales

The new version of the series will be executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures.

The original animated series ran for three seasons and all episodes are currently streaming on Disney+

For the unfamiliar, the premise of the show is a crime fighting duck who is joined by his sidekick Launchpad (from Ducktales ) and daughter Gosalyn.

Jim Cummings voiced the character in the original animated series and most recently in the new Ducktales (Cummings plays the in-universe TV character while Chris Diamantopolous voices the "Real" Darkwing Duck), but no casting announcements have been made yet.

(Cummings plays the in-universe TV character while Chris Diamantopolous voices the “Real” Dawkwing Duck), but no casting announcements have been made yet. For now, it looks like Disney+ is about to “Get dangerous” with this revival.