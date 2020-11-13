Disney+ Developing Reboot of “Darkwing Duck”

“When you’re in trouble you call DW!” Disney+ is developing a reboot of the popular Disney Afternoon series Darkwing Duck.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has revealed that Disney is working on an animated reboot of Darkwing Duck for Disney+.
- Disney has included the character several times in the revival of Ducktales that’s been successfully running since 2017.
- The new version of the series will be executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures.
- The original animated series ran for three seasons and all episodes are currently streaming on Disney+.
- For the unfamiliar, the premise of the show is a crime fighting duck who is joined by his sidekick Launchpad (from Ducktales) and daughter Gosalyn.
- Jim Cummings voiced the character in the original animated series and most recently in the new Ducktales (Cummings plays the in-universe TV character while Chris Diamantopolous voices the “Real” Dawkwing Duck), but no casting announcements have been made yet.
- For now, it looks like Disney+ is about to “Get dangerous” with this revival.