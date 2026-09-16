Casey's Corner at Magic Kingdom has a New Pianist, and She's Perfect

Many who visit Walt Disney World go there looking for the big experiences and attractions, but for just is many, it's those little moments that they remember most. The ragtime music coming from a real pianist at Casey's Corner is one of those little things that we all experience walking down Main Street U.S. A., but there's a new face sitting at the keys.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced that longtime Walt Disney World piano player Carol "on the keys" Stein, who many longtime visitors of the resort will likely recognize, is now performing at Casey's Corner at Magic Kingdom.

Carol has performed all over Walt Disney World during her 36 years at the resort. She started playing at the Comedy Warehouse on Pleasure Island in 1990. Since then, she has been found at the Rose & Crown Pub at EPCOT, the Hoop-De-Doo Musical revue, and at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, among other locations.

Stein actually announced her retirement back in 2022, but she has continued to perform. She apparently can't stay away.

Casey's Corner is arguably the most prestigious position for a pianist at Walt Disney World, so it's great to see somebody with such experience, who is beloved by fans, take the bench.

A video celebrating Carol joining Casey's Corner was posted online.



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