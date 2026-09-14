Photos: Crane Added to Piston Peak Construction at Magic Kingdom

While not everybody is entirely excited about Piston Peak at Magic Kingdom, it's safe to say that all Walt Disney World fans are looking forward to seeing what will come of it. And while it's all hidden behind construction walls, there's now something new to see.

What's Happening:

A large tower crane is now in position inside the construction area of Piston Peak.

A recent episode of We Call it Imagineering specifically discussed sightlines of Piston Peak. Of course, to build those taller structures, you need something even taller.

The Rivers of America in Frontierland closed in July 2025, and work on Piston Peak has been going on since that time.

While the crane might be a bit of an eyesore, it is ultimately a positive development as it indicates that Piston Peak's construction will now be going vertical.

More Magic Kingdom News:

New collectable medallions are now available in Adventureland

A new collectable doll at Disney Store celebrates early Magic Kingdom cast members

If you can't make it to Magic Kingdom to see the Jesse's Roundup Show, the music from it is now streaming.