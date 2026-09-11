Commemorate the Early Days of Magic Kingdom with the Guest Relations Cast Member Special Edition Doll
Disney fans are always on the hunt for interesting collectibles. They are especially fond of the limited and special edition dolls designed to represent our favorite characters and sometimes, real people. This year, Disney Store is honoring the original Magic Kingdom Guest Relations Cast Members with a Special Edition Doll that’s sure to remind you of your visits to the Most Magical Place on Earth.
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What’s Happening:
- Collectors, rejoice! There’s a new Special Edition Doll to add to your ever-growing Disney display! Say hello to the Guest Relations Cast Member doll.
- Inspired by costumes worn by Magic Kingdom Cast Members affectionately known as “Plaids,” this look celebrates the style of yesteryear. The doll features a plaid skirt, blue vest, cape, riding crop, cap, and includes a figure of the Walt Disney World mascot, Orange Bird.
- Just like other Disney special edition dolls, the Guest Relations Cast Member is presented in beautiful, window box packaging, perfect for display as is. Of course, for those who want to pull her out of the box, she can be displayed with the included doll stand.
- The Guest Relations Cast Member Special Edition Doll is available now at Disney Store. It sells for $64.99.
Guest Relations Cast Member Doll – Special Edition 2026 – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
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If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!