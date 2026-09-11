Commemorate the Early Days of Magic Kingdom with the Guest Relations Cast Member Special Edition Doll

Whether you aspire to the coveted role of a "Plaid," love the costume, or have had your day impacted by these Cast Members, this doll is for you!

Disney fans are always on the hunt for interesting collectibles. They are especially fond of the limited and special edition dolls designed to represent our favorite characters and sometimes, real people. This year, Disney Store is honoring the original Magic Kingdom Guest Relations Cast Members with a Special Edition Doll that’s sure to remind you of your visits to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

Collectors, rejoice! There’s a new Special Edition Doll to add to your ever-growing Disney display! Say hello to the Guest Relations Cast Member doll.

Inspired by costumes worn by Magic Kingdom Cast Members affectionately known as “Plaids,” this look celebrates the style of yesteryear. The doll features a plaid skirt, blue vest, cape, riding crop, cap, and includes a figure of the Walt Disney World mascot, Orange Bird.

Just like other Disney special edition dolls, the Guest Relations Cast Member is presented in beautiful, window box packaging, perfect for display as is. Of course, for those who want to pull her out of the box, she can be displayed with the included doll stand.

The Guest Relations Cast Member Special Edition Doll is available now at Disney Store. It sells for $64.99.

Guest Relations Cast Member Doll – Special Edition 2026 – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



