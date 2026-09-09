Photos/Video: Get a First Look Inside the New Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Okay, there's a tribute to the old studio. We're good.

While we've been getting to explore the newly reimagined Animation Courtyard for months now, even as new additions keep popping in, today we're getting a first look at the experience that waits inside the new Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The location, once a fully functional animation studio way back when the park first opened shuttered as a working facility in the early 2000s, becoming a more interactive experience before becoming a Star Wars meet and greet and exhibit space in 2015. Now, we've come full circle (almost) as this corner of the park becomes a celebration of animation once again - this time themed to the acclaimed short, Once Upon A Studio. Once inside, the Magic of Disney Animation comes to life with smaller attractions within.

It all starts when you approach the building though, which is designed to look like the Roy E. Disney Animation Building - the home of Walt Disney Animation Studios - in Burbank, California.

Once inside, guests will see attraction posters and map of the inside of the building - including those offerings contained within. Off the Page is an elaborate and immersive Character Encounter. Olaf Draws! is the next-gen idea of the former Animation Academy, this time hosted by an Audio-Animatronic Olaf, alongside pre-recorded video of Disney Animators teaching how to draw set characters.

Once Upon A Studio theater, as the name would suggest, is a theater that shows the acclaimed short film celebrating 100 years of Disney animation. Guests will also find Drawn to Wonderland, a play area inspired by Mary Blair, and the Enchanted Gallery, with magical art that is said to come to life.

Guests are also welcomed by a number of character statues holding the open house banner, including a nod to the original iteration of The Magic of Disney Animation behind-the-scenes tour, which featured Robin Williams who later appeared as an animated Lost Boy in the world of Peter Pan. That lost boy version, named Robin, is sprinkling a little bit of magic over the banner.

Enchanted Gallery

If you remember the short, Once Upon A Studio, characters came to life in the framed art along the studio walls, jumping out of their respective illustrations and photos. That spirit is alive here, with MagicBand+ touch points that also help bring some of the art to life.

Haven't seen the short? Head into the Once Upon A Studio Theater!

(Peep that Hidden Mickey on the carpet by the door)

Drawn to Wonderland

This interactive play area, inspired by the Mary Blair art featured throughout the classic Alice in Wonderland, takes up a good portion of the space here at the Magic of Disney Animation.

The whimsical space, as denoted by an equally themed and whimsical sign, reminds guests that there are two play areas included in the space, both for the enjoyment of little ones. One is geared more toward an infant set, while the other is geared more toward 2 to 5 year olds.

The space brings Alice in Wonderland to life in the indoor setting, and also includes more character sculpts of favorite characters like the Cheshire Cat.

Guests can find a slide, and even a full area for a tea party, of course.

Olaf Draws!

Similar to the previous Animation Academy that once occupied the space a generation ago, this show allows guests to learn how to draw favorite Disney characters. However, now we join an Audio Animatronic version of the fan-favorite snowman from the Frozen films as he is joined by a video featuring a Disney Artist coaching us on how to draw one of a set number of characters.

The following images have been provided by Walt Disney World, stay tuned for more from this experience!

Animation Throughout

Character sketches adorn a large swath of wall space, but some other smaller vignettes pay tribute to the Walt Disney Animation Studios, as well as the former life of this building as Walt Disney Feature Animation Florida. There, more displays showcase the various projects from the studio, including Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear - the three full-length features created here at this location. A light is also shone upon Robin, and his role in Back to Neverland, the short that explained the animation process and was featured throughout the former tour.

Paying homage to the "peek over their shoulders" idea of the original Magic of Disney Animation tour, we get to see an animator's office, though this one is only slightly more disorganized than a real one. There is also a poster for Lilo & Stitch and Back to Neverland on the wall, productions closely tied to the former Florida studio.

Other walls are also populated with Color Scripts from different sequences from classic films.

Off The Page

What will likely be the biggest draw of The Magic of Disney Animation is this elaborate and immersive character encounter experience that moves guests through the various stages of the animation process, each promising a different character to meet.

While there weren't a ton of characters out and about for our sneak peek, we were able to see the space which features homages to the various stages of production in animation, some largely unused today - like the Multiplane Camera.

You can also see how popular this experience is expected to be, with a large amount of queue space permanently installed.

You also might have caught on to a large number of easter eggs that have been peppered throughout the new experience. Guests can get a sneak peek at some of these thanks to a new video from Walt Disney Imagineering, but we will also have a guide in the near future, so stay tuned!

The Magic of Disney Animation officially opens to guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios on September 14. To plan your visit, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs!