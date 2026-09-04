Photos: New Characters and Elements Added to Animation Courtyard Ahead of Attraction Debut

The grand opening of The Magic of Disney Animation is just days away.

Devotees may recall that back in May, the walls around the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios and welcomed guests into the wonderful, reimagined space. Peppered throughout the area and its many benches, lawns, and overhangs, are a number of character statues that have proven to be a delight for guests to enjoy, all inspired by the short film, Once Upon A Studio.

That's because the Magic of Disney Animation is set to return to the park as a new, interactive experience inspired by the acclaimed short. And these character statues represent the characters - much like in the short - coming out to spend time together in front of a replica of the Roy E. Disney Animation Studios building in Burbank. Now, more additions have come to the space with new character statues placed among the others. Guests can now find Bolt playing tug of war with two of the 99 Dalmatian puppies from 101 Dalmatians, Bruni from Frozen 2 at the base of a post, and Meeko enjoying a snack on some nearby green space.

The poster for the marquee attraction of the area - The Magic of Disney Animation - has also appeared at the entrance to the attraction, which is set to open in only a matter of days on September 14.

Additionally, those solar powered self-compacting trash and recycling cans have appeared in the space, with a logo on the side perfect for the themed area.

Posters for the next film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, are found nearby, along with a poster for the upcoming short attached to the film, Lilo & Scratch.

To see the other characters in the courtyard that's now filled with, well, character, be sure to check out our original Animation Courtyard photo tour. If you're interested in visiting the new space for yourself along with the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!