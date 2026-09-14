Photos: New Adventureland Collectible Medallions Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Four new medallions celebrate Disney Princesses, Aladdin, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Adventureland.

Adventureland just got a new batch of collectible Disney treasures! Guests visiting Magic Kingdom can now pick up a brand-new series of Adventureland-themed medallions, featuring designs inspired by some of the iconic characters and attractions found throughout the land.

The new collectible medallions are available for $10 each, making them an easy souvenir to add to your Disney Parks collection. Guests looking to collect the entire set can also purchase all four designs together for $35, offering a $5 savings compared to purchasing each medallion individually.

The four designs each highlight a different piece of the Adventureland experience, with Disney characters and attractions represented across the colorful artwork.

One medallion features Princess Jasmine on one side, with the Disney Princess logo displayed on the reverse. The design offers a nod to Jasmine and her connection to the beloved world of Aladdin, making it a fun addition for Disney Princess collectors.

The second design continues the Aladdin theme, featuring Aladdin and Jasmine together on one side. The reverse features the Aladdin logo, giving the medallion a classic souvenir-style design that celebrates the animated Disney favorite.

Adventureland’s iconic Jungle Cruise also gets its own medallion. One side features a Jungle Cruise boat, while the opposite side showcases the Jungle Cruise logo. Considering the attraction’s long-standing popularity at Magic Kingdom, this design is sure to appeal to fans of the classic Disney Parks adventure.

The fourth medallion is the most character-packed of the collection, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy dressed as pirates. The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction logo appears alongside the artwork, bringing some swashbuckling Disney flair to the design. The reverse of that medallion features the Adventureland logo alongside Orange Bird, adding another fun Disney Parks touch to the collectible.

With four designs celebrating Disney Princesses, Aladdin, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Adventureland itself, the new medallions offer a compact way for guests to take a little bit of Magic Kingdom home with them.

Guests can purchase the new Adventureland collectible medallions individually for $10 each or pick up the complete four-medallion set for $35. As with Disney Parks merchandise, availability may vary.

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