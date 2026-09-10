Disney After Hours Dates Announced For 2027 at Walt Disney World

Disney After Hours will return to Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and EPCOT on select nights in 2027

Looking to squeeze a little more magic out of your Walt Disney World vacation? The Late-night magic of Disney After Hours is returning to Walt Disney World in 2027, giving guests another chance to experience some of the resort’s most popular attractions after the parks officially close.

What’s Happening:

Disney After Hours will once again be offered at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT on select nights throughout 2027. The limited-capacity events provide guests with extended time in the parks, shorter waits for select attractions, complimentary snacks and select bottled beverages, and the opportunity to enter their chosen park several hours before the event officially begins.

Even better, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $30 per ticket on select Disney After Hours events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Disney After Hours will take place on select nights from January through July. The 2027 dates are: January 11 and 18 February 1, 8, 15 and 22 March 4, 8 and 15 April 5, 12 and 26 May 17 and 24 June 14, 21 and 28 July 15 and 19

The Magic Kingdom event runs from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., with ticket holders able to enter the park as early as 7:00 p.m. Tickets range from $189 to $209 per person, plus tax, depending on the date.

Guests heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can experience Disney After Hours on an even larger selection of dates, beginning in January and continuing through August. The dates are: January 16 and 27 February 13 and 24 March 13, 17 and 24 April 7, 24 and 28 May 19 and 26 June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 July 5, 12 and 26 August 4 and 25

The Hollywood Studios event runs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on most event nights, with one exception: April 24, 2027, when the event will run from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Guests can enter Hollywood Studios as early as 7:00 p.m. using their event ticket.

Ticket prices for Disney After Hours at Hollywood Studios range from $159 to $199 per ticket, plus tax, depending on the date.

Over at EPCOT, Disney After Hours will be held on select nights from January through August. The scheduled dates are: January 21 February 18 April 1, 15 and 22 May 6 and 13 June 3 and 12 July 8, 22 and 29 August 7, 12 and 19

EPCOT’s event runs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with guests able to enter as early as 7:00 p.m. Tickets range from $159 to $189 per person, plus tax, based on the selected date.

One of the biggest perks for eligible guests comes in the form of special discounts. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $30 per ticket on Disney After Hours events at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT during the 2027 season. The discount does not apply to the Magic Kingdom event based on the currently announced offer.

Once the after-hours event officially begins, guests can enjoy select attractions with the event’s limited-capacity format designed to provide more opportunities to experience popular rides with lower wait times.

Thrill seekers will have several major attractions to target, including TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise at Magic Kingdom, Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

The event also includes complimentary tasty snacks and select bottled beverages, adding a little extra value to the late-night experience.

Another advantage is the early entry window. Rather than waiting until the official event start time, Disney After Hours ticket holders can enter their participating park as early as 7:00 p.m. This gives guests additional time to enjoy attractions, entertainment and the atmosphere of the park before the after-hours portion begins.

Tickets are currently available for purchase to guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green. All other guests will be able to purchase tickets beginning September 22, 2026.

With dates now announced across three theme parks, Disney After Hours gives guests plenty of opportunities to build a late-night adventure into a 2027 Walt Disney World vacation. Whether it’s racing through the grid on TRON Lightcycle / Run, joining the Guardians for a cosmic journey, or taking advantage of the unique nighttime atmosphere at Hollywood Studios, the events offer a different way to experience the parks.

For guests planning a 2027 trip, the combination of early park entry, complimentary treats and select attraction access makes Disney After Hours an option worth considering—especially for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members who can take advantage of the $30 savings at Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

More Walt Disney World News: