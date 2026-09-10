EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Returning in 2027
The spring favorite arrives days after the arts go away.
Another fan-favorite festival is set to return to EPCOT once again, as the park will welcome guests to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival in early 2027.
What's Happening:
- EPCOT is the heart of special Festivals at Walt Disney World, including decades-long running fan-favorites. As such, we now know the dates of the 2027 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Starting literal days after the conclusion of the 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, EPCOT will launch into the 2027 Iteration of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival on March 10, 2027 through May 31, 2027.
- This means that the park will be bringing nearly three months of spectacular gardens, Disney character topiaries, and seasonal culinary offerings to the park in unique ways.
- The 2027 festival will also see the return of the Garden Rocks concert series, and talent for the concerts will be revealed at a later date.
- The Outdoor Kitchens are also slated to return, bringing fresh and garden inspired flavors from around the world to the kitchens located throughout the park.
- As we are still in the middle of the 2026 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival with two more festivals to go (Holidays and Arts!) before the 2027 International Flower & Garden Festival, specifics are still scarce and set to be revealed as we got closer to the actual event.
A Bit of History:
- Fans may be surprised to learn that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival actually predates the arguably more popular EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, dating back to an original 38-day run back in 1994.
- It began as a relatively modest spring event centered on horticulture practices and bringing the character topiaries to life. Beautiful, elaborate flower displays (some of which continue to this day), demonstration gardens, bonsai lessons, special presentation and gardening seminars, and more were all part of the original early festivals.
- It was never really envisioned as the huge festival it has become over thirty years later, now with a strong emphasis on the food and concerts, but retaining the Disney Character topiaries as part of its identity.
- To plan your visit to EPCOT during the 2027 International Flower and Garden Festival, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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