Dates Revealed as Disney Lorcana Presents The 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Plus the event has been extended an extra week!
Fans can get ready for the return of the favorite festival of many Walt Disney World guests, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
What's Happening:
- We're technically still weeks away from Halloween (just, don't tell the parks of Central Florida that), and we even already know about all the Christmas festivities right around the corner.
- Now, we're already planning into early 2027 as Walt Disney World has announced the return of the fan-favorite festival, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- This year, the festival - presented by the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game - will be returning on January 15 and has been extended an extra week, staying through March 1.
- Celebrating visual, performing, and culinary arts, EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts has become the favorite festival of many guests who have visited during this time.
- Once again, the Disney On Broadway Concert Series will be returning to the America Gardens Theatre as part of the festival, bringing Broadway performers and a catalog of classic Disney hits to life on stage.
- Similar to last year, Disney Lorcana will have a presence during the festival with unique and exclusive offerings and experiences celebrating the artwork featured on each card. This will also include the return of the popular Ink & Find Scavenger Hunt, Collection Quest, and Illumineer's Lounge.
- The 2027 iteration of the festival will also include over 20 Food Studios located throughout the park, and will also feature many talented artists once again.
- As always, the festival is included with park admission.
A Bit of History:
- The festival first arrived at EPCOT back in 2017, making it one of the newest annual events at the park.
- However, when it first arrived, it was only featured on weekends for a few weeks as a sort of filler event between the long-running EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- It's first year proved to be incredibly popular, with the second year seeing the festival increased to a seven-day per week operation, lasting a little over a month. Though, the concert series still remained a weekend offering until 2019.
- While it still might be among the shortest of the EPCOT festivals, it packs fans in because there are a number of events and offerings that have become signature to the event, including a paint-by-numbers wall that guests can partake in, the aforementioned Disney on Broadway Concert Series, Guest Artists throughout the park, Chalk Art, and a series of interactive photo spots.
- To plan your visit to the festival next year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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