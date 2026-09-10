Disney Logo Mania Is Getting Two New Colors as Limited-Time Designs Near Retirement

Two new holiday-inspired Logo Mania colors arrive November 1, while the limited-time “Park Hopper” and “Popcorn on Main Street” collections remain available for a little while longer.

Disney’s Logo Mania collection is getting even more colorful, but fans of two of the current limited-time designs will want to act fast. The vibrant merchandise collection is expanding with two brand-new colors coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World on November 1, just in time for the holiday season. At the same time, Disney has confirmed that the limited-time “Park Hopper” and “Popcorn on Main Street” collections will be retired soon, although both remain available for fans to purchase while supplies last.

What’s Happening:

Logo Mania brings together more than 120 pieces of merchandise inspired by the colors, feelings and iconic details guests associate with Disney Parks. Each colorway has its own signature park element, creating collections that can be mixed and matched across apparel, accessories, plush, souvenirs, home goods, jewelry and more.

The collection is designed around the idea that a color can instantly transport you to a favorite Disney Parks memory. Whether it reminds you of a Main Street, U.S.A. stroll, a favorite snack, a nighttime spectacular or the excitement of hopping between parks, each color has its own personality.

One of the newest additions to the collection is “Main Street, U.S.A.,” a warm maroon color inspired by the charm and nostalgia of the iconic park land. Its signature element is a train, representing adventure, exploration and the excitement of heading somewhere magical.

The next newcomer to the collection is “Storybook Soft Serve” which takes a creamy approach with a soft, dreamy color inspired by the classic Disney Parks treat. Its signature soft serve element celebrates the simple joy of enjoying something delicious while exploring the parks.

For those who experience a little sadness when a Disney vacation comes to an end, “Last Day of Trip Blues” captures that familiar feeling in a vibrant cobalt blue. The collection’s signature Disney Parks element is a balloon, representing the magic guests can carry with them even after they leave the parks.

“The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room” collection brings a lush emerald green to the lineup, inspired by tropical adventures, Dole Whip and Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. A colorful Tiki bird serves as the signature element, making the collection an especially fun choice for fans of Disneyland’s tropical escape.

“Fantasyland Feels” adds a bright pink hue to the lineup, celebrating the imagination and childlike wonder found throughout Fantasyland. Its signature teacup represents the feeling of stepping directly into a storybook world, with merchandise inspired by some of the area’s most whimsical details.

But two of the current Logo Mania colorways are entering their final stretch.

The “Park Hopper” collection is a limited-time release featuring a bright orange color and an unmistakable orange monorail as its signature park element. Inspired by guests who are always ready to move on to the next adventure, the collection celebrates one of the most recognizable forms of transportation at Walt Disney World.

“Popcorn on Main Street” which is exclusive to Walt Disney World, the collection features a bright color inspired by the unmistakable experience of enjoying popcorn on Main Street, U.S.A., with Cinderella Castle in the distance. Its signature park element is, appropriately, popcorn

Both “Park Hopper” and “Popcorn on Main Street” are limited-time releases and will soon be retired. Fans who want to add it to their collection should pick it up while it remains available.

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