Arribas Brothers Introduces New Decorate Your Own Glass Gingerbread Cookie Offering at EPCOT
EPCOT visitors can now take home a unique new holiday souvenir from the Germany pavilion.
The Germany pavilion at EPCOT has a fun new, customizable glass activity that can help guests get in the Christmas spirit a little early.
What's Happening:
- Arribas Brothers, who handle all of the glass-blowing items for Disney, and have locations in the parks and at Disney Springs, have launched a new offering at EPCOT.
- Specifically, you'll find this new offering at the Glaskunst kiosk in the Germany pavilion in World Showcase.
- Guests can now create their own gingerbread cookie ornament made out of glass, with the ability to customize it with custom engravings like names, dates, and more.
- For $39.00, you can choose from one of three "cookie" shapes, which comes with four included "toppings."
- For example, this Christmas tree-shaped glass ornament comes adorned with Walt Disney World engraved upon it.
- Another option, sure to be popular among Disney fans, is a Mickey-shaped ornament.
- Guests are given trays to help them lay out their toppings on their ornament.
- And here are some more examples of the customizable options.
- You won't have to wait long for your ornament, as it will be available to pick up on the same day.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Six Ravens at Disney Springs now offers six local beers and a souvenir mug, expanding its unique menu beyond hand-pie sandwiches.
- Baked chicken tenders are now available at Pizzafari at Disney's Animal Kingdom, a healthy alternative to the usually fried treat.
- New gigantic props have been installed aboard Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT to help with immersion since 3D effects have been removed.
- Even more of the delightful character sculptures have been added to The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
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