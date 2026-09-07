Arribas Brothers Introduces New Decorate Your Own Glass Gingerbread Cookie Offering at EPCOT

EPCOT visitors can now take home a unique new holiday souvenir from the Germany pavilion.

The Germany pavilion at EPCOT has a fun new, customizable glass activity that can help guests get in the Christmas spirit a little early.

What's Happening:

  • Arribas Brothers, who handle all of the glass-blowing items for Disney, and have locations in the parks and at Disney Springs, have launched a new offering at EPCOT.
  • Specifically, you'll find this new offering at the Glaskunst kiosk in the Germany pavilion in World Showcase.
  • Guests can now create their own gingerbread cookie ornament made out of glass, with the ability to customize it with custom engravings like names, dates, and more.
  • For $39.00, you can choose from one of three "cookie" shapes, which comes with four included "toppings."

  • For example, this Christmas tree-shaped glass ornament comes adorned with Walt Disney World engraved upon it.

  • Another option, sure to be popular among Disney fans, is a Mickey-shaped ornament.

  • Guests are given trays to help them lay out their toppings on their ornament.

  • And here are some more examples of the customizable options.

  • You won't have to wait long for your ornament, as it will be available to pick up on the same day.

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