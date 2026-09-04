Photos/Video: New Props Help Immerse Guests Into Tiny World of "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" at EPCOT

They also help cover more noticeable empty space without those 3D glasses

Devotees may recall that back in November of 2025, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT had been converted, dropping the 3D film aspect of the attraction and sticking to a 2D experience. Now, nearly a year later, giant props have been added to certain scenes in the fan-favorite attraction.

For those unfamiliar, the attraction - located in the France Pavilion of EPCOT's World Showcase - sees guests join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will seem them zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant. Using screens and enormous sets, guests are sold the illusion that they are rat-sized on this madcap adventure through the kitchens.

Notably, where there is space between the vehicles and the screens, new props that help sell the immersion of being shrunk down to the size of Remy and his friends from the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Ratatouille, have been added. It's also worth noting that they have been added to the scenes that don't use the tech for a transition scene - that way you don't see the larger-than-life prop being carried with you for no reason in a chase sequence.

Guests will find giant spilled pasta in one scene, and a bread board in the finale that retains the illusion that guests are small, and helps fill the empty space that is far more noticeable without the 3D glasses.

You can the new additions in our ride-through video below.

To experience the new additions aboard the attraction for yourself, or to visit the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney planning needs!