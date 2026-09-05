A New Version of a Favorite Menu Item Will Soon Be Featured at Disney's Animal Kingdom

A new menu item is on its way to Disney's Animal Kingdom, giving a nice alternative to an old favorite.

What's Happening:

The Eatery:

Walt Disney World describes the location as an eatery that "will m ake your appetite extinct with pizzas, salads, desserts and more—all while spying critters gracing a series of colorful murals and mosaics in 5 themed rooms. Draft beer, fountain drinks and other beverages are also available."

Interesting that they use the extinction puns when Restaurantosaurus closed with the rest of Dinoland U.S.A. at the park, seeing that menu (burgers, fries, chicken strips) be largely transferred to Harambe Market.

Still, Pizzafari is one of the most popular eateries in the park thanks to its signature offering - Pizza!