A New Version of a Favorite Menu Item Will Soon Be Featured at Disney's Animal Kingdom
A nice alternative to the traditionally fried version.
A new menu item is on its way to Disney's Animal Kingdom, giving a nice alternative to an old favorite.
What's Happening:
- While we often get foodie guides filled with innovative food mash-ups and experiments that populate menus throughout various events, celebrations, and seasons at Walt Disney World, sometimes we get something a bit more basic.
- Disney Eats has revealed that baked chicken tenders are coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom - different from the fried iterations that can be found at Harambe Market in the Africa section of the park.
- Starting on September 6, guests visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom will be able to find the baked delicacies at Pizzafari, near the bridge to Pandora: The World of Avatar at the park.
- While no other specifics were shared, an image featuring the baked chicken strips showcases chips and some kind of queso as a side with the item.
- The baked chicken strips are a nice item that adds to a relatively simple menu at the location that is largely pizza and pasta offerings.
The Eatery:
- Walt Disney World describes the location as an eatery that "will make your appetite extinct with pizzas, salads, desserts and more—all while spying critters gracing a series of colorful murals and mosaics in 5 themed rooms. Draft beer, fountain drinks and other beverages are also available."
- Interesting that they use the extinction puns when Restaurantosaurus closed with the rest of Dinoland U.S.A. at the park, seeing that menu (burgers, fries, chicken strips) be largely transferred to Harambe Market.
- Still, Pizzafari is one of the most popular eateries in the park thanks to its signature offering - Pizza!
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World and Disney's Animal Kingdom to enjoy the new food items, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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