Six Ravens Now Serving Up Local Beers on Tap with Special Souvenir Mug
Coffee not your speed? Then this new location from the makers of Gideon's Bakehouse has you covered with a selection of craft beers.
Six Ravens, the recently opened new concept from the makers of Gideon's Bakehouse, now has local beer on tap available in a collectible mug.
What's Happening:
- Last month, the all-new Six Ravens opened at Disney Springs, serving up hand-pie-style sandwiches, grab-and-go sides, and more, with the same immaculate theming we've come to expect from Gideon's Bakehouse.
- Now, the menu has expanded with some additional fun for adults – six local beers on tap, including:
- Moon Boots: A flagship 7% ABV American IPA, known for being incredibly aromatic with a crushable, medium body and a dry, crisp finish. Brewery: Sideward Brewing
- Sideward Cider: A crisp, semi-dry hard apple cider that is naturally gluten-free and features a clean, uniquely tart, refreshing apple finish. Brewery: Sideward Brewing
- Florida Sunshine Mango: A popular wheat/lager featuring a light and slightly bready malt profile with a subtle, sweet mango infusion. Brewery: The Crooked Can
- Lone Palm Golden Ale: A blonde ale capturing a Kolsch essence with the polish of a German Pilsner. Brewery: The Ravenous Pig
- Polite Light: A light premium rice lager that delivers a clean, crisp, refreshing profile. Brewery: The Ravenous Pig
- The Friar's Fault: A Six Ravens house tap Root Beer. Sassafras forward with a vanilla bean finish.
- Visitors can now enjoy all of these flavors in a 16oz cup or a souvenir Six Ravens mug, featuring the simple raven logo of the establishment.
- Be sure to check out our tour through the interior of Six Ravens, where we also tried some of what awaits on the menu.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Baked chicken tenders are now available at Pizzafari at Disney's Animal Kingdom, a healthy alternative to the usually fried treat.
- New gigantic props have been installed aboard Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT to help with immersion since 3D effects have been removed.
- Even more of the delightful character sculptures have been added to The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The Frontierland Boardwalk has been walled off as construction ramps up on Piston Peak at the Magic Kingdom.
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