Photos: Frontierland Boardwalk Closes as Construction Continues on Piston Peak at Magic Kingdom
Take a look at the latest construction progress on the Cars-themed expansion to Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom.
After learning more details about Piston Peak last month at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we've stopped by the Magic Kingdom to check in on the ongoing construction.
What's Happening:
- The biggest update visible to and affecting guests is the closure of the boardwalk that surrounds Frontierland. Said boardwalk, that stretches from Liberty Square to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, remained open during the initial construction, but has now closed.
- From the main queue of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, you can see pretty clearly across to the construction site of Piston Peak, the upcoming Cars-themed expansion to Frontierland.
- You can see the boardwalk closed off from the other side from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- Not much visible progress has been made on this giant wall since May, which is likely to be a retaining wall of some sort for the main Cars attraction, separating it from a water stream seen in concept art and the rest of Frontierland.
- An old gift shop, located right next to the entrance to The Haunted Mansion, has been demolished. The location, which was known as Ichabod's Landing, has been closed since the 1990s.
- Names were revealed for both of the Piston Peak attractions at D23, with the main racing attraction set to be called Cars Ridge Run Rally.
- The course will take racers through the rugged beauty of America’s national parks, including a climb up Piston Peak itself, where an icy, snow-covered mountaintop awaits.
- Meanwhile, the smaller flat ride will be called Miss Fritter's Daredevil Spin-Along, described as a stampeding bash at her “wildest demolition derby yet.”
- For more about what’s to come to the future Piston Peak at the Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out our breakdown of the area's concept art map.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared some easter eggs that guests will find at The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Walt Disney World is getting a whole lot sweeter this fall with new Mickey waffles, creative churros, decadent milkshakes, and more!
- Get a first look at some of the Americana-inspired merchandise celebrating Walt Disney World's 55th anniversary.
- Get ready to look fashionable and feel comfortable on your next trip to Walt Disney World with this all-new Athleisure collection.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com