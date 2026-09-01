New Athleisure Collection Brings Comfort and Style to Your Next Walt Disney World Trip
This new collection will be available soon at Walt Disney World.
Get ready to look fashionable and feel comfortable on your next trip to Walt Disney World with the launch of a new Athleisure collection.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared a first look at a new Walt Disney World Athleisure collection that will soon arrive at the parks, that is claimed to be both "cute enough for photos" and "comfy enough for a packed Disney day."
- The collection is broken up into three distinct aesthetics – Bibbidi Blush, Midnight Magic and Park Day Matcha.
- Bibbidi Blush takes on a light pink vibe that goes perfect with a pink pair of mouse ears.
- Midnight Magic looks like your typical black Athleisure outfit, with a couple of subtle Walt Disney World logos added.
- Finally, Park Day Matcha matches green and black, complete with an accompanying hat and bag.
- The new Athleisure collection will be available soon at Marketplace Co-Op, World of Disney and select other locations at Walt Disney World.
More Walt Disney World News:
- As part of this year's Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic, celebrated chefs will be lead a special collaborative tasting menu experience.
- Some of the finer details are starting to take shape along with new structures at the Tropical Americas site at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Hurly Burly, the new historic seaside theater at Disney's BoardWalk, will officially open on October 1.
- John Stamos is set to join The Beach Boys this November at Walt Disney World for the band’s special two night engagement.
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