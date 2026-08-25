Start Spreading The News: Disney Cruise Line Returns to New York City as 2027-28 Itineraries Release
Sadly, we're not leaving today.
Disney Cruise Line makes a triumphant return to New York City for the first time since 2023 as 2027-2028 itineraries have been revealed.
What's Happening:
- As we expected after yesterday's tease, Disney Cruise Line has unveiled Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 itineraries, which will see the cruise line return to special ports and chart a course for new destinations around the world.
- Disney Cruise Line will return to New York City, offer more cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and return to breathtaking destinations from Canada to Mexico, while making maiden calls to new ports during special itineraries.
- Early bookings open for select Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members on August 31, 2026, with general bookings opening on September 8.
- To view the complete Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 itineraries or to book a vacation, Laughing Place recommends our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Disney Wish in New York City
- Disney Cruise Line will return to New York City for the first time since 2023, with the Disney Wish arriving to New York in late September after the ship’s inaugural season in Europe.
- The Disney Wish will embark on seven voyages, four to seven nights in length, calling on the pink sand beaches of Bermuda during five of these sailings, and three sailings that will also add an extra day in the destination.
- Disney Cruise Line will also return to New England and Canada’s Atlantic coast for the first time in nearly four years. Departing from New York, The Disney Wish will visit Boston, Massachusetts, St. John, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Puerto Rico
- As a result of Disney Cruise Line’s expanding fleet, more opportunities to explore the world have arisen on Disney Cruise Line.
- Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 will extend visits to special ports with more sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with repositioning cruises that include maiden calls to destinations during Panama Canal sailings.
- From New York City, the Disney Wish will sail to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on a five-night repositioning voyage with a stop in Bermuda. The Disney Wish will then sail from San Juan on a seven-night Southern Caribbean cruise with stops in Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, and Dominica, before repositioning to Port Canaveral, Florida, on a four-night sailing to both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
Disney Fantasy
- There will be more opportunities to sail from the coasts of San Juan onboard the Disney Fantasy in Fall 2027 and Spring 2028. In December 2027, the Disney Fantasy will offer a seven-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Puerto Rico, and a five-night Eastern Caribbean cruise ending in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before returning in late April through May, 2028, for two seven-night Southern Caribbean sailings with ports of call such as Curaçao, Bonaire, Barbados and Antigua.
- The Disney Fantasy will set sail from Port Canaveral from September through November 2027 on four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean before repositioning to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for two sailings, and Fort Lauderdale for four- to seven-night sailings to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean for the remainder of the season.
- From Fort Lauderdale, the Disney Fantasy will also sail to Bermuda for the first time with an eight-night cruise visiting both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
Disney Magic Panama Canal Cruises
- The Disney Magic will offer two historic repositioning cruises across the Panama Canal in Fall 2027 and Spring 2028.
- In November, the Disney Magic will sail from San Diego, California, on a 14-night Eastbound cruise to Galveston, Texas, including the first ever calling of a Disney ship to Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama.
- In March of 2028, the ship will depart Galveston on a 14-night Westbound Panama Canal sailing to San Diego, stopping for the first time ever in Colon, Panama - the Caribbean gateway to the canal.
Wish Class in Canaveral
- Starting in November of 2027, three Wish Class ships will be home ported in Port Canaveral - Disney Destiny, Disney Wish, and Disney Treasure.
- For the first time, the Disney Destiny will home port in Port Canaveral, embarking on three- to-seven-night sailings to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Before relocating to Port Canaveral, the Disney Destiny will open the Fall 2027 season in Fort Lauderdale, continuing three- to five-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises.
- Following the New York City and San Juan sailings, the Disney Wish will home port in Port Canaveral, Florida, for three- and four-night Bahamian cruises that include stops at Disney’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- The Disney Treasure will continue seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting ports of call such as Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and Falmouth, Jamaica. The Disney Treasure will also have one eight-night sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, and one six-night Bahamian sailing with two stops at Disney Castaway Cay.
Disney Dream
- The Disney Dream will also sail from Port Canaveral on three- and four-night sailings to The Bahamas before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale in November 2027 for three- to five-night Bahamian sailings.
- One six-night sailing will make two stops at Disney Castaway Cay for extra time to enjoy the original private island destination of Disney Cruise Line.
San Diego
- Both the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder will begin the season in California with three- to seven-night Baja and Mexican Riviera sailings, sailing from San Diego through early November 2027.
- The Disney Wonder will continue the Fall 2027 and Spring 2028 seasons in San Diego with three- to-seven-night cruises, including stops at Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Catalina Island, California.
- The Disney Magic will return to Texas after its Eastbound Panama Canal sailing, spending the season with four- to-seven-night cruises from Galveston. Select seven-night Bahamian itineraries from Galveston will include stops at both Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay.
Disney Adventure
- The Disney Adventure will continue sailing from Singapore with new three- and four-night itineraries from September to December 2027.
- Select sailings from December 31, 2026 through May 2027 will feature a new port of call: Langkawi, Malaysia.
Holidays
- Seasonal favorites will return in Fall 2027 on select ships.
- Halloween on the High Seas sailings will begin in September 2027, bringing frightful fun with Disney characters in special halloween outfits, special entertainment, deck parties and even trick-or-treating at sea.
- Very Merrytime sailings will return to Disney Cruise Line in November and December 2027, as decks and halls fill with merry decorations and families come together to experience the magic of the season, complete with a tree lighting, special deck parties, seasonal treat offerings and visits from Santa Claus himself.
What They're Saying:
- Tracy Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line Operations: “Disney Cruise Line is proud to be a leader in family cruising, helping our guests create lasting memories in even more destinations. We are delighted to return to a guest-favorite port in New York, introduce maiden calls in Panama and continue visiting destinations throughout the Caribbean and beyond with our growing fleet.”
The Big Tease:
- Yesterday we got a bit of a reveal showcasing some of these new destinations.
- The surprise post featured a string of latitudinal coordinates that led to some of these locations. Combined with the time of year (historically this is when we learn of new itineraries), it was safe to assume we were going to be getting the itinerary announcements today.
- What is missing however - not that it was promised in the first place - are any destinations or itineraries for the newest ship in the fleet, the Disney Believe, which is slated to debut in late 2027.
- However, with the shifting of the other Wish class sisters - the Wish, Treasure, and Destiny - it seems likely that the Disney Believe will homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Port Everglades. Where it will go remains to be seen.
- For more information about any of these itineraries, ships, and destinations, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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