Disney Cruise Line Will Launch New Ships Sooner Than We Thought

Disney Cruise Line has become a major part of revenue for The Walt Disney Company, which is why it's in the middle of an unprecedented expansion. Several new ships are on the way and the new launch schedule shows the new ships are coming soon.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company released it's earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 this morning.

The report included an updated look at the additional ships that are planned in the next four years and when they are currently expected launch.

The list includes: Disney Believe (Late 2027) Unnamed Ship 11 (2029) Oriental Land Company Ship (2029) Unnamed Ship 12 (Late 2029) Unnamed Ship 13 (Late 2030)

Previously, Disney Cruise Line had planned to reach 13 ships by 2031, but Ship 12 and Ship 13 have both been moved forward a calendar year from their original launch dates.

2029 is now a massive year as it will see three separate launches, including a Wish-class vessel that will be operated by the Oriental Land Company, which owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort. It will be the first of multiple ships for OLC.

More Disney Cruise Line News: