Joe Schott Officially Takes Over as Walt Disney World President in Early August
He will replace outgoing President Jeff Vahle.
Walt Disney World's new President, Joe Schott, will officially be taking on his new role in just about a month.
What's Happening:
- Back in May, new Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum announced a series of senior leadership appointments, including a new President for the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Taking on the role effective August 3, 2026 is Joe Schott, who was previously president of Disney Signature Experiences.
- With more than 40 years of leadership experience, Schott most recently served as president of Disney Signature Experiences. Before that, he was president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Under Schottʼs leadership, Disney Cruise Line continued a period of growth that included the launches of the Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure, the brandʼs first entry into the Asian market.
- Schott's career goes back to the parks, having got his start with the company as a Jungle Cruise skipper.
- Schott replaces the outgoing Jeff Vahle, who is retiring in July.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney Presents has seen some minor updates made to its International Disney Parks display.
- The skyline of Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a bit reworked as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is now sporting some added scaffolding.
- Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress has officially begun its lengthy refurbishment, with walls going up as work begins on the newest version of the show.
- A new clip from Holiday Ever After, the upcoming Hallmark film shot on location at Walt Disney World, has been shared.
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