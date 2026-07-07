Joe Schott Officially Takes Over as Walt Disney World President in Early August

He will replace outgoing President Jeff Vahle.

Walt Disney World's new President, Joe Schott, will officially be taking on his new role in just about a month.

What's Happening:

  • Back in May, new Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum announced a series of senior leadership appointments, including a new President for the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Taking on the role effective August 3, 2026 is Joe Schott, who was previously president of Disney Signature Experiences.
  • With more than 40 years of leadership experience, Schott most recently served as president of Disney Signature Experiences. Before that, he was president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • Under Schottʼs leadership, Disney Cruise Line continued a period of growth that included the launches of the Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure, the brandʼs first entry into the Asian market.
  • Schott's career goes back to the parks, having got his start with the company as a Jungle Cruise skipper.
  • Schott replaces the outgoing Jeff Vahle, who is retiring in July.

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