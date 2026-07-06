Photos: Minimal Construction Walls Go Up Around Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress as Its Transformation Begins
A brand-new version of the classic attraction will debut next year – complete with new show scenes and a Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic.
The promise of a "Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow" has never been brighter, as walls have gone up around Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress as its begins a lengthy refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World recently announced some major updates to the Carousel of Progress, meaning that the current version would be closing for a lengthy refurbishment.
- After yesterday's operating day, it did just that today – with some walls in place at the entrance and exit.
- Said walls feature some Tomorrowland appropriate quotes, including some from the Carousel of Progress itself, like "Well, that's progress for you."
- Aboard the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, the Carousel of Progress narration has been muted, making for a nice, quiet stretch of the ride.
- While the current Carousel starts around the turn of the 20th century, the reimagined version will see the first scene take place in 1969.
- From there, guests will also make stops in 1985 and 1999 before jumping to a distant future, while each scene will still highlight the music, fashion, tech, and more of each decade.
- This is all in addition to the previously-announced Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic that will be added to the attraction.
- The updated show is expected to debut in 2027. Be sure to check out our prior post for even more details on what to expect from the updated attraction.
- Relive the version of the Carousel of Progress that called the Magic Kingdom home for over thirty years in the video below.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new clip from Holiday Ever After, the upcoming Hallmark film shot on location at Walt Disney World, has been shared.
- Work is taking place on the Swiss Family Treehouse while the attraction remains open to guests.
- Soccer fans visiting EPCOT's Germany pavilion can enjoy a returning entertainment offering full of football tricks and fun.
- Over the Fourth of July weekend, Walt Disney World celebrated the holiday with Disney's Celebrate America fireworks and a special flyover.
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