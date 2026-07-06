Photos: Refurbishment Underway at Swiss Family Treehouse, Attraction Remains Open
The classic Magic Kingdom attraction is getting some work done.
Work is taking place on one of Adventureland's original attractions, the Swiss Family Treehouse, to keep the Magic Kingdom classic looking fresh for years to come.
What’s Happening:
- Swiss Family Treehouse, an opening day attraction walk-through attraction at the Magic Kingdom, remains open while some scaffolding has begun to rise around parts of the tree structure.
- The main structure is not surrounded by scaffolding at this time, but rather part of the back side of the tree.
- Of course, this is not a real tree, so it does need some work done from time to time. In fact, the attraction recently received a top-to-bottom refurbishment in late 2024.
- Tour the island abode the Swiss Family Robinson built after they were shipwrecked on a deserted island. Cross a bridge at the foot of a large leafy tree and climb handcrafted wooden stairs. Explore the living quarters of the famous adventurers and discover open-air rooms brimming with a bevy of 19th-century articles salvaged from the wreck.
- Those who reach the 6-story-high summit of the treehouse will enjoy 360-degree views of Adventureland and Magic Kingdom, particularly the rivers of the Jungle Cruise.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Soccer fans visiting EPCOT's Germany pavilion can enjoy a returning entertainment offering full of football tricks and fun.
- Over the Fourth of July weekend, Walt Disney World celebrated the holiday with Disney's Celebrate America fireworks and a special flyover.
- The latest Haunted Mansion merchandise collection has arrived on store shelves at the Magic Kingdom.
- Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop has opened its temporary location, while its regular location begins an extensive refurbishment.
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