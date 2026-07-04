Photos/Video: Disney's Celebrate America - A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky Lights Up the Night Above Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Each year offers an incredible fireworks show at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom to mark Independence Day, but this year - the 250th birthday of the United States of America, was an even bigger occasion. Those who are familiar with the operation of the holiday at Walt Disney World know that both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT typically go all out with their fireworks spectaculars (with Disney's Hollywood Studios sometimes getting in on the fun in years past) on both July 3rd and July 4th. In 2026, this has been extended with a third performance on July 5.

Those who visit the Magic Kingdom will be treated to a performance of their traditional "Disney's Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky", featuring a soaring soundtrack and red, white, and blue pyrotechnics.

Additionally, Magic Kingdom adds a bit more firepower to this special holiday presentation. While each and every night at the park we see some stunning displays during Happily Ever After, during the special Disney's Celebrate America, multiple other fireworks launch points are added around the perimeter of the entire Magic Kingdom park and even out on Seven Seas Lagoon, ensuring that the night skies light up as brightly (and as loudly) as possible for the holiday.

You can check out this year's performance of Disney's Celebrate America - A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky in our video below.

To see fireworks in the skies above Walt Disney World for yourself on a holiday or any other occasion, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!