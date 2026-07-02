"Bluey" Comes to Life in New LEGO Animated Shorts Series

BBC Studios and LEGO Entertainment debut a 10-episode animated series recreating iconic Bluey moments in LEGO brick form, with new episodes arriving weekly through September.

Bluey and Bingo are bringing even more imaginative adventures to fans. BBC Studios and LEGO Entertainment have officially launched LEGO Bluey Shorts, a brand-new animated series that recreates some of the beloved show's most iconic moments entirely in LEGO brick form.

What’s Happening:

Premiering today, the playful new series celebrates the creativity, humor, and heart that have made both Bluey and LEGO favorites with families around the world.

The new collection consists of 10 two-minute episodes that reimagine memorable scenes and games from the hit animated series while maintaining the charm and storytelling that fans know and love. Episodes are now available on the official Bluey YouTube channel, the official LEGO YouTube channel, the LEGO Little Ones YouTube channel, and Bluey.TV, with new installments arriving weekly through early September.

The first episode, "Copycat," is available now, with additional episodes including The Beach, Queens, Dance Mode, Sleepytime, Musical Statues, Magic Xylophone, Keepy Uppy, Obstacle Course, and Born Yesterday scheduled to release every Thursday.

Fans can expect to see many of Bluey and Bingo's favorite games brought to life in LEGO animation, from playing Queens and Musical Statues to the magical antics of Magic Xylophone. The series also recreates some of the show's most memorable adventures, including the emotional journey of Sleepytime and a day of fun at The Beach, all with a fresh LEGO-inspired visual style.

At launch, the series is available in 12 languages, including English, Spanish (Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), French, Mandarin, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Danish, Korean, and Dutch, allowing families around the globe to enjoy the new adventures together.

Jasmine Dawson, Senior Vice President of Digital at BBC Studios, said the collaboration perfectly blends two brands built around creativity and play.

"Two fandoms, built for play. This short-form series recreates favourite scenes brick by brick, keeping all the humour, heart and joyful chaos that audiences know and love. Bringing Bluey together with LEGO celebrates the themes at the core of both brands, giving these iconic moments a fresh, playful spin that's as fun to watch as it is to build."

Jill Wilfert, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partners & Content at the LEGO Group, echoed that excitement, highlighting how the partnership encourages imaginative play for families.

"We are thrilled to bring the beloved world of Bluey to life through our playful LEGO Bluey Shorts series. This collaboration with BBC Studios allows us to celebrate the creativity and storytelling that both the LEGO brand and Bluey are known for. By reimagining iconic moments from Bluey in the classic LEGO style, we offer families a new and engaging way to connect with Bluey's adventures, fostering creativity and fun for fans of all ages."

The new series arrives as the LEGO Bluey partnership continues to expand, giving fans another way to experience the imaginative world of Bluey through both storytelling and hands-on play.

LEGO Bluey Shorts Release Schedule

July 2 – Copycat

July 9 – Beach

July 16 – Queens

July 23 – Dance Mode

July 30 – Sleepytime

August 6 – Musical Statues

August 13 – Magic Xylophone

August 20 – Keepy Uppy

August 27 – Obstacle Course

September 3 – Born Yesterday

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