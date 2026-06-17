"Bluey" Enters the World of tonies with New Interactive Audio Collection

tonies is expanding its screen-free storytelling world with one of the most popular kids’ shows on the planet, as Bluey officially joins the lineup in a new collection now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

tonies is launching a brand-new Bluey Collection, bringing the Emmy-winning series Bluey into its audio-first, screen-free play system.

Launching for pre-order today, June 17th, this marks the long-awaited debut of Bluey in the tonies universe.

The partnership brings the hit show into interactive audio storytelling, where kids can experience Bluey through stories, music, games, and imaginative play, all without screens.

The collection includes a Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin 3-pack Tonies bundle featuring fan-favorite characters.

It also introduces a Bluey Toniebox 2 Starter Set and a themed Toniebox Play Set.

A new Tonieplay Bluey Game adds interactive gameplay to the experience.

Additional accessories include a Toniebox 2 Sleeve and a Listen & Go Bag designed for portability.

The launch continues tonies’ focus on combining storytelling and play through simple, child-friendly audio experiences powered by figurines.

Check out the tonies X Bluey collection below:

tonies Bluey Tonie 3-Pack Bundle ($59.99)

tonies Bluey Toniebox 2 Starter Set ($149.99)





tonies Bluey Toniebox 2 Play Set ($169.99)

Also available for preorder are the tonies Tonieplay Bluey: All Day Play interactive audio experience ($24.99), the Bluey Toniebox 2 Sleeve ($15.99), and the Bluey Listen & Go Bag ($29.99), giving fans even more ways to bring Bluey's adventures wherever they go.

You can pre-order them now on us.tonies.com and Target!

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