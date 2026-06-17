"Bluey" Enters the World of tonies with New Interactive Audio Collection

Pre-order yours today!
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tonies is expanding its screen-free storytelling world with one of the most popular kids’ shows on the planet, as Bluey officially joins the lineup in a new collection now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

  • tonies is launching a brand-new Bluey Collection, bringing the Emmy-winning series Bluey into its audio-first, screen-free play system.
  • Launching for pre-order today, June 17th, this marks the long-awaited debut of Bluey in the tonies universe.
  • The partnership brings the hit show into interactive audio storytelling, where kids can experience Bluey through stories, music, games, and imaginative play, all without screens.
  • The collection includes a Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin 3-pack Tonies bundle featuring fan-favorite characters.
  • It also introduces a Bluey Toniebox 2 Starter Set and a themed Toniebox Play Set.
  • A new Tonieplay Bluey Game adds interactive gameplay to the experience.
  • Additional accessories include a Toniebox 2 Sleeve and a Listen & Go Bag designed for portability.
  • The launch continues tonies’ focus on combining storytelling and play through simple, child-friendly audio experiences powered by figurines.
  • Check out the tonies X Bluey collection below:

tonies Bluey Tonie 3-Pack Bundle ($59.99)

tonies Bluey Toniebox 2 Starter Set ($149.99)


tonies Bluey Toniebox 2 Play Set ($169.99)

  • Also available for preorder are the tonies Tonieplay Bluey: All Day Play interactive audio experience ($24.99), the Bluey Toniebox 2 Sleeve ($15.99), and the Bluey Listen & Go Bag ($29.99), giving fans even more ways to bring Bluey's adventures wherever they go.
  • You can pre-order them now on us.tonies.com and Target!

Read More Bluey:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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