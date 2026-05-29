Bluey’s Wild World at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Switching to Standby Queue

The popular Bluey experience at Conservation Station will end its virtual queue system beginning June 2, 2026.

Meeting Bluey is about to get a little easier at Walt Disney World. Disney has announced that Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station will officially transition to a traditional standby queue beginning June 2, 2026, ending the virtual queue system that has been in place since the experience debuted.

What’s Happening:

The change means guests visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park will no longer need to secure a boarding group through the My Disney Experience app to experience the popular Bluey-themed offering.

The move comes after the initial strong demand for the attraction, which has become one of the most popular family experiences at the park thanks to the global popularity of Bluey.

Until June 1, guests will still need to utilize the virtual queue system. Disney currently offers two daily opportunities to join: 7:00 a.m. - Guests do not need to be inside Animal Kingdom to join. 10:00 a.m. - Guests must be physically inside Disney's Animal Kingdom to join.

Guests can only request to join the virtual queue once per day during regular operating hours and must have valid theme park admission. Depending on ticket type and visit date, a theme park reservation may also be required.

Starting June 2, however, those requirements disappear as the experience shifts to a traditional standby line.

The transition likely signals that Disney is comfortable with the attraction's operational flow and guest demand levels.

Virtual queues are commonly used for new attractions, character experiences, and limited-time offerings during their initial launch period to help manage crowds and reduce extended wait times.

Disney also noted that virtual queues remain an important tool for high-demand experiences and could return for Bluey’s Wild World or other attractions in the future if operational needs require it.

Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station combines the educational themes of the park with the playful spirit of Bluey and her family. The experience has proven especially popular among younger guests and families since opening.

Guests planning to visit before June 2 should continue monitoring the My Disney Experience app for boarding group availability and any updates. Beginning June 2, guests can simply join the standby queue upon arrival.

While the virtual queue is going away, demand for Bluey remains incredibly strong, so guests should still expect waits, especially during peak summer travel periods.

Check out Tony's in-depth guide to Bluey's Wild World to prepare you for your visit.

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