Grumpy's Gauntlet Gets a Grumpy Statue at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
An AI-powered stone-carving robot was used to create this statue, a topic that will surely be hotly debated by Disney fans...
A little extra bit of character has been added to the entryway of the recently resigned four holes at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, known to golfers as "Grumpy's Gauntlet."
What's Happening:
- "Grumpy's Gauntlet" has received its own statue of the cranky but lovable character from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
- Golfers will find Grumpy next to the tee box on hole No. 14, the first of the four Grumpy holes that include No.15, No.16 and No.17, a furious stretch of finishing holes that provide a fun but daunting challenge even for the most experienced golfers.
- Imagineering used an AI-powered stone-carving robot to create the six-foot tall statue crafted from Carrara marble.
- The statue depicts Grumpy with his signature scowl atop a rock and includes his well-known line from the movie “Mark my words, there’s trouble a-brewin’!’’
- Golf aficionados can now pick up some "Grumpy's Gauntlet" themed merchandise at the Magnolia Pro Shop, including branded shirts, hats and a variety of other golf-related accessories and collectibles.
- The Grumpy statue and new merchandise are part of the latest course enhancements, building on its rich history of legendary professional golfers and the whimsical Disney storytelling woven throughout the fairways and greens.
- This particular section of Disney's Magnolia Golf Course opened last year following an extensive refurbishment.
More Walt Disney World News:
- As the Banana Ball comes to Walt Disney World, the two teams playing in the game explored the some of the fun the resort has to offer.
- Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.
- Disney has shared a few more details about the upcoming Magic of Disney Animation, along with a character-filled map of the attraction layout.
- Disney and AccuWeather are launching Disney Weather Check, a new app experience offering hyperlocal forecasts, real-time alerts, and personalized weather tracking for Disney destinations worldwide.
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