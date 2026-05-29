Waves & Wild Adventures: Banana Ball Teams Have Fun at Walt Disney World Ahead of This Weekend's Games

The Party Animals and Long Beach Coconuts had some fun at Walt Disney World ahead of the Banana Ball.

As the Banana Ball comes to Walt Disney World, the two teams playing in the game explored the some of the fun the resort has to offer.

What's Happening:

  • Meanwhile, the Long Beach Coconuts had a blast at Typhoon Lagoon, posing for photos in front of the park's impressive wave pool, surfing said waves, and taking a ride aboard Crush 'n' Gusher.

  • You can see more of the Party Animals' and Long Beach Coconuts' adventures at Walt Disney World in the video below.

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