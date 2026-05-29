Waves & Wild Adventures: Banana Ball Teams Have Fun at Walt Disney World Ahead of This Weekend's Games
The Party Animals and Long Beach Coconuts had some fun at Walt Disney World ahead of the Banana Ball.
As the Banana Ball comes to Walt Disney World, the two teams playing in the game explored the some of the fun the resort has to offer.
What's Happening:
- Keeping in theme with their team names, the Party Animals paid a visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom, while the Long Beach Coconuts hit the waves at Typhoon Lagoon.
- Team members from the Party Animals rode Kilimanjaro Safaris, explored the Maharajah Jungle Trek, screamed on Expedition Everest and got wet aboard Kali River Rapids.
- Meanwhile, the Long Beach Coconuts had a blast at Typhoon Lagoon, posing for photos in front of the park's impressive wave pool, surfing said waves, and taking a ride aboard Crush 'n' Gusher.
- You can see more of the Party Animals' and Long Beach Coconuts' adventures at Walt Disney World in the video below.
- The Coconuts will take on the Party Animals at ESPN Wide World of Sports on May 29 and 30.
- Disney+ will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the Banana Bowl this October.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.
- Disney has shared a few more details about the upcoming Magic of Disney Animation, along with a character-filled map of the attraction layout.
- Disney and AccuWeather are launching Disney Weather Check, a new app experience offering hyperlocal forecasts, real-time alerts, and personalized weather tracking for Disney destinations worldwide.
- Walt Disney World is continuing to make updates to its travel planning tools. Check out some things that have already been done and a look at what's to come.
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