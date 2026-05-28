How Walt Disney World is Working to Improve Its Trip Planning Tools and Simplify the Experience

Several updates are in the works — and they can't come soon enough.

Let’s be honest: even for seasoned Disney fans, planning a Walt Disney World vacation has not always been simple. Add in an app that has struggled at various points since its inception, and it would be fair for many guests to have felt frustrated by the experience. Between hotel bookings, dining reservations, Lightning Lane selections, and the often unnecessarily complicated process of coordinating plans with friends and family, preparing for a Walt Disney World vacation could sometimes feel nearly as involved as the vacation itself.

The good news is that Walt Disney World knows it and is actively working to address it. During a recent presentation with Disney leaders focused on guest planning and digital experiences, it became clear that the teams are not ignoring these pain points. Quite the opposite. They are actively listening to guest feedback, acknowledging where friction exists, and working to simplify the experience through both operational changes and technology improvements.

That willingness to openly address the challenges is notable in itself. Companies do not typically gather media to discuss friction points unless they believe they are making meaningful progress toward solving them. And according to Disney’s own data, that confidence appears justified.

Several recent changes have delivered measurable gains in guest satisfaction. Combining current plans and future plans into a single cohesive “My Plans” experience within the My Disney Experience app improved ease of use by 8%. Simplifying the dining reservation booking flow, particularly search functionality, drove a 5% increase in guest satisfaction while helping DisneyWorld.com achieve record-high website ratings.

Perhaps the most impactful changes involved Lightning Lane. Disney’s decision to simplify the branding while, more importantly, shifting booking from a stressful day-of activity to a pre-arrival planning tool delivered double-digit gains in both ease of use and overall satisfaction. That result is hardly surprising. Vacation mornings should not begin with guests anxiously waking up early to secure access to attractions. Moving more of that decision-making ahead of arrival has clearly reduced a major source of vacation stress.

But simplification is not just about digital tools. Walt Disney World has also focused on making the vacation experience itself feel more approachable, especially for families. Initiatives like Cool Kids’ Summer, special ticket offers, and complimentary water park admission on check-in day for Disney Resort hotel guests all help reduce pressure while creating more flexibility for families trying to maximize both time and budget.

Guest response has clearly been positive. Cool Kids’ Summer is returning for a second year, while the complimentary water park benefit has already been extended through 2027. That particular offering also conveniently helps justify operating both water parks simultaneously during the busy summer season, creating a win for both guests and Disney.

Disney also understands that guests plan vacations in different ways. Some prefer working with travel advisors. Others call Disney directly and rely on Cast Members. Many book through Disney’s website or My Disney Experience. Disney emphasized that all of those booking paths will remain available.

That said, direct bookers are increasingly planning on their phones, making mobile usability more important than ever. To address that, Disney is preparing a series of updates across both the mobile and desktop booking experiences. Guests will soon be able to compare rates across multiple dates, evaluate different vacation scenarios, and better understand when a trip best aligns with their preferences and budgets. In many ways, the new system resembles the flexible date shopping tools used by airlines, but with Disney-specific context layered in, such as seasonal events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

The improvements do not stop once a trip is booked. The My Disney Experience app is set to introduce a cruise-line-style checklist that will guide guests through upcoming planning milestones, including online check-in, dining reservations, and Lightning Lane booking windows. This should help guests better understand not just what needs to be done, but when.

Sharing plans with friends and family, currently one of the app’s more bizarrely complicated processes, is also being reimagined. Disney’s goal is to make linking travel parties as simple as using your device’s native sharing tools, essentially reducing a cumbersome setup process to something closer to sending a text message.

The app’s homepage is also getting a refresh, shifting focus toward the countdown to your next vacation and surfacing your trip details more clearly. Importantly, Disney indicated that existing functionality is not being removed, but rather reorganized into a cleaner and more intuitive experience. While it remains unclear exactly how some of these changes will impact annual passholders, Disney indicated that the goal is to ensure the experience works well for all guest types. Additional improvements are also on the way, including Spanish language support in the coming months and AI-powered search enhancements intended to help guests more quickly find the information they actually need.

To Disney’s credit, the technology team has delivered several recent wins. Improvements like enhanced online check-in and the consolidation of trip planning tools into a single view suggest the teams clearly understand where the app has historically fallen short.

That said, there is still work to do. As I sat in the presentation hearing about these improvements, I referenced the current app for context and watched it crash three separate times. That reality serves as a reminder that better features only matter if the platform itself is reliable.

Still, if Disney can pair these usability improvements with meaningful stability enhancements while continuing to provide offline guest service options, it would be difficult to argue that planning a Walt Disney World vacation is not becoming dramatically simpler than it was just a few years ago. While I am passionate about logistics, I acknowledge that Disney is more enjoyable once the planning stops, and the experience begins. With many recent successes and what appears to be a good path forward, I am happy that the teams are in place to always be focused on improving every part of the Disney journey.