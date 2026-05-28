Disney and AccuWeather Launch New Disney Weather Check App for Parks and Resorts

The new partnership brings hyperlocal forecasts, real-time alerts, and customized weather tracking to Disney destinations worldwide.

Planning a Disney vacation often comes with the unpredictable variable of the weather. From sudden Florida thunderstorms to changing coastal conditions in Hawaii, weather can quickly impact park plans, dining reservations, and outdoor entertainment. Now, AccuWeather and The Walt Disney Company are teaming up to help guests stay one step ahead of the forecast.

What’s Happening:

The two companies have announced a new global, multi-platform collaboration that introduces Disney Weather Check powered by AccuWeather, a first-of-its-kind customized weather forecasting and alert system built specifically for Disney Experiences locations around the world.

The new partnership brings AccuWeather’s forecasting technology directly into Disney park and resort experiences, giving guests access to detailed weather information, hyperlocal forecasts, and real-time alerts tailored specifically to Disney destinations.

The service is now available across several Disney properties, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Disney's Vero Beach Resort, and Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort.

Guests can access the new Disney Weather Check features through a dedicated AccuWeather-powered mobile experience that delivers customized, location-specific weather updates designed to help visitors better plan their day in the parks or resorts.

One of the major features included in the collaboration is geo-fenced weather technology. Once guests enter participating Disney properties, the app activates enhanced Disney Weather Check functionality, providing weather alerts and updates that align with the same operational weather advisories Disney teams use internally for safety procedures and guest operations.

The platform also includes customized hourly forecasts for each Disney destination, helping guests monitor changing weather conditions throughout the day. Whether visitors are planning fireworks viewing, pool time, outdoor attractions, or resort activities, the app is designed to provide highly localized forecasting information specific to Disney properties.

Another major feature included is AccuWeather MinuteCast®, which provides hyperlocal precipitation forecasts that can pinpoint when rain may begin and end within the next four hours based on a guest’s precise GPS location.

The experience also incorporates AccuWeather’s RealFeel® Temperature technology, which evaluates weather conditions using 14 different environmental factors rather than simply displaying temperature alone. This helps guests better prepare for conditions like humidity, wind, and heat while spending long days outdoors at Disney parks and resorts.

Steven R. Smith, CEO of AccuWeather, said the partnership is focused on helping guests maximize their Disney vacations while staying informed about weather conditions in real time.

“Together with Disney Experiences, AccuWeather is delivering the most precise, localized forecasts that help guests plan their day efficiently, while providing peace of mind,” Smith said.

Disney says the partnership supports its ongoing commitment to guest safety and operational consistency across its destinations worldwide.

Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President of Disney Worldwide Safety Assurance, explained that the collaboration allows Disney teams and guests alike to benefit from more accurate and actionable weather insights.

“By integrating AccuWeather’s information and expertise with Disney Weather Check, we are continuing our commitment to providing the best guest experience possible,” Hale said.

For Disney fans accustomed to quickly changing weather conditions, especially during Florida summers, the new Disney Weather Check platform could become an essential planning tool for navigating park days more efficiently while avoiding unexpected weather disruptions.

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