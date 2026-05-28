Disney and Philips Bring Disney Characters Into MRI Rooms to Help Comfort Children During Scans

For many children, an MRI scan can feel daunting and overwhelming. The loud noises, unfamiliar equipment, and need to remain perfectly still for extended periods can quickly turn an already stressful medical visit into an intimidating experience. Now, The Walt Disney Company and Philips are teaming up to help change that experience for kids around the world.

What’s Happening:

The two companies announced a new collaboration that brings beloved Disney stories and characters directly into MRI rooms through Philips Ambient Experience technology, helping create more calming and immersive environments for pediatric patients undergoing imaging procedures.

For the first time, Disney-themed experiences will be integrated into Philips Ambient Experience for MRI systems across medical facilities in 87 countries worldwide. Children undergoing scans will be able to surround themselves with familiar characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises while preparing for and completing their MRI exams.

The goal is to help reduce anxiety and stress for young patients while improving the overall experience for families and medical teams alike.

According to Philips, MRI scans can be especially difficult for children because the process often requires patients to stay completely still for up to 40 minutes inside a loud, enclosed machine. Studies show that approximately 66% of pediatric MRI patients report anxiety during scans, which can lead to interruptions, longer appointments, re-scans, or even sedation in some cases.

A recent multi-center European study examining Disney-themed Ambient Experience installations found promising results. Stress levels among children ages 6–10 were reduced by 43% after scans compared to before the exam, while scan pauses dropped by 63% compared to traditional MRI procedures without immersive interventions.

Philips Chief Medical Officer Dr. Atul Gupta explained that reducing stress not only improves the experience for children and families, but can also help healthcare teams operate more efficiently.

“We are helping create a setting where children can feel more at ease and remain still during scans,” Gupta said. “Reducing stress can improve the experience for young patients and their families, while helping care teams deliver efficient, high-quality imaging.”

Disney says the partnership reflects the company’s continued commitment to supporting children and families in hospitals through storytelling and immersive experiences.

Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Disney, noted that the company believes stories can provide emotional comfort during difficult moments.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Philips to extend that impact into MRI rooms in a meaningful way,” Haines said. “Using our beloved stories and characters to help provide moments of escape, normalcy, and reassurance during what can be an intimidating experience for kids in hospitals.”

Children and families using the Disney-enhanced MRI environments can choose experiences featuring characters from across Disney’s massive portfolio, including Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Marvel superheroes, and Star Wars favorites.

The Disney integration builds upon Philips’ existing Ambient Experience platform, which already uses lighting, sound, and visual effects to create more relaxing healthcare environments. Disney-themed content is now being incorporated into that framework as part of the broader initiative to improve pediatric care experiences.

The collaboration also continues Disney’s long-running support of children’s hospitals globally. Disney says it recently fulfilled a $100 million commitment supporting more than 1,700 children’s hospitals and pediatric care locations across 45 countries.

Early hospital adopters of the new Disney-enhanced MRI experiences include Rady Children's Health and Calderdale Royal Hospital, both of which are reportedly already seeing positive responses from patients and staff.

As healthcare providers continue exploring ways to make medical procedures less stressful for children, the partnership between Disney and Philips highlights how storytelling and technology can work together to transform even the most clinical environments into something a little more comforting.

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