Marvel Promotes Brad Winderbaum, Adds David Abdo in Major Leadership Restructuring

Dan Buckley will step down after nearly 3 decades with Marvel.

Marvel is reshaping its leadership structure with new executives overseeing the company’s television, animation, comics, and franchise divisions.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has announced a major leadership restructuring for its comics and franchise divisions.

Brad Winderbaum has been promoted to Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise.

Winderbaum will now oversee Marvel’s comics publishing, global franchise strategy, television, and animation efforts.

David Abdo is joining Marvel as General Manager of Comics & Franchise and will report directly to Winderbaum.

Longtime Marvel executive Dan Buckley plans to depart the company after nearly 30 years.

Buckley will remain with Marvel through mid-2027 to help guide the leadership transition.

Winderbaum currently leads Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, overseeing live-action and animated projects for Disney+.

He has executive produced Marvel series including Hawkeye, Loki Season 2, Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Winderbaum joined Marvel Studios during production on Iron Man and later executive produced Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow.

C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, will now report to Winderbaum.

Before joining Marvel, Abdo served as General Manager of Disney Music Group, where he oversaw Disney’s global music business.

During his tenure at Disney Music Group, Abdo helped drive major growth in revenue, staffing, and overall business performance.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel: “Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy. Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together.”

“Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy. Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together.” Kevin Feige on Dan Buckley’s Departure: "From events like Civil War, Secret Wars, X-Men: Age of Krakoa, and the soon to be released Marvel Midnight imprint, to the expansion into video games, television, animation, and more, Marvel’s influence on popular culture expanded under Dan’s leadership, bringing our characters and stories to new fans around the world. Dan has left a lasting mark on Marvel’s legacy and on the comics industry, and I’m deeply grateful to him and pleased we will have his full support through this transition.”

The Sounds of the MCU:

The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, with composer Kris Bowers releasing the soundtrack across major music platforms.

The story follows Frank Castle as he struggles to move beyond revenge before being drawn back into conflict and forced to confront his past.

Bowers’ score blends genres including heavy metal, punk, electronic, hip-hop, and orchestral influences while also incorporating themes inspired by Tyler Bates’ iconic music associated with the character.

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