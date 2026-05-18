New Fantastic Four 2-Packs, San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives Revealed During Marvel Legends Live Stream

The Marvel Legends team gathered again today to reveal some exciting new figures in the latest Hasbro Pulse Fan Stream. Among the reveals were some San Diego Comic-Con exclusives and a new lineup of Fantastic Four figures.

The team gave a first look at two separate two-packs that will allow Marvel fans to assemble the Future Foundation version of the Fantastic Four, a lineup that included Spider-Man in the place of the Human Torch.

The first of the two sets includes Spider-Man and Reed Richards. The former comes with a variety of alternate hands, while the latter comes with extended, bendable arms to show off his stretching abilities.

The second set of figures, of course, pairs Sue Storm with Ben Grimm, better known as the Invisible Woman and the Thing. Both figures come with alternate heads and hands, but the Sue figure also includes a variety of force field effects.

The Spider-Man and Reed two-pack will be available for pre-orders on Hasbro Pulse beginning at 1 PM ET on May 20, with the Sue and Ben pack following on May 27.

The team also revealed a massive new Hulk 2099 figure, satisfying the fans of this very niche comic version of the character. The figure comes with an alternate head and will be available for pre-order starting May 21 on Hasbro Pulse.

And finally, the team revealed two San Diego Comic-Con exclusives. First, we got a look at a brand new Charles Xavier figure, featuring a design based on X-Men '97. The figure, which comes with the character's iconic hover chair, also includes an alternate head, Cerebro helmet, alternate hands, a psychic effect and blaster effect for the chair. It also features some retro packaging, designed to resemble a vintage television.

The second San Diego Comic-Con exclusive is a three-pack of figures inspired by the iconic '60s Spider-Man animated series. The pack includes Spider-Man, the Lizard and Electro.

All three figures feature the specific looks of the character as seen in the animated series. Spider-Man comes with an alternate unmasked head, as wells as mask and camera accessories. He is also specifically designed with the famous pointing meme in mind, which is fitting given that the meme was spawned from the '60s animated series.

The Lizard also comes with an alternate head, as well as some science experiment accessories. More importantly, the figure comes with a bendable tail, allowing for maximum posability. The Electro figure includes an alternate head and pointing finger with electricity effect alternate hand.

There will be an opportunity for Hasbro Pulse members to purchase these San Diego Comic-Con exclusives after the the event has concluded, though specific details on that have not been shared at this time. San Diego Comic-Con will run July 23-26.

You can check out the full Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fan Stream below: