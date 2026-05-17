Darker Than Ever: Marvel Comics Explores the Terrifying Reign of Kylo Ren in New Series Launching in August
Charles Soule and Will Sliney reunite to showcase Kylo Ren's quest for Darth Vader's secrets.
Marvel is expanding the story of Kylo Ren with a brand-new comic book series, Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren, launching this August.
What's Happening:
- Writer Charles Soule reunites with artist Will Sliney following their work on Star Wars: Rise of Kylo Ren to continue the saga of Ben Solo.
- The five-issue series picks up after the events of Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, where Kylo searched the galaxy for secrets connected to his grandfather, Darth Vader.
- The Fall of Kylo Ren follows Kylo as he returns to the First Order stronger and more ruthless than ever, cementing his reign as Supreme Leader.
- The story will lead directly into the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker while revealing new details about Kylo’s motivations and ultimate destiny.
- The series also spotlights growing tension within the First Order as Generals Armitage Hux and Enric Pryde battle for power.
- Kylo’s fury and leadership style forge a terrifying new era for the First Order, with both Hux and Pryde struggling to survive under his rule.
- Marvel shared a main cover by Phil Noto alongside a variant cover from Luke Ross.
- Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren is now available for preorder at local comic shops.
What They're Saying:
- Writer Charles Soule: “The story of Kylo Ren (and Ben Solo, of course) always felt huge to me. It was clear that a great deal was out there to explore beyond the moments provided by the films, and it’s been such a pleasure—and a challenge—to deliver new tales for one of the most prominent villains in Star Wars. I’m thrilled I get to do it one more time, and even more so that I get to reunite with the incredible Will Sliney, who kicked things off with me on The Rise of Kylo Ren all those years ago. First the Rise, then the Reign, and now the Fall… it just feels right.”
- Artist Will Sliney: “This is the one book I have been dying to get back on. Ever since Charles and I worked on The Rise of Kylo Ren, we knew we were a part of something special. To be honest, I've never experienced a fan group so excited for the story when we worked on Rise, and quietly behind the scenes, Charles and I had been talking about The Fall of Kylo Ren for a long, long time. The story we got to tell in Rise is such a key part in the story of Ben Solo. Fall is the same. I'm thrilled to be back drawing it, I can't wait until this gets out into people's hands.”
More Star Wars News:
- Some Star Wars fans got the surprise of a lifetime at Disneyland, when a visit from The Mandalorian aboard the Millennium Falcon turned out to be none other than Pedro Pascal himself!
- New Mandalorian and Grogu novelty items will be available on both coasts starting this week, in addition to a slew of new food and beverage offerings.
- The Force arrived in full force on Hollywood Boulevard as The Mandalorian and Grogu made its grand debut.
- Grogu will feature in a new post-show to "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
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