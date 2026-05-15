Grogu to Feature in "The Curious Child" Post-Show to "Shadows of Memory" at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is offering yet another way to celebrate release of "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
A new mission with The Mandalorian and Grogu aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run isn't the only new thing coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inspired by the film.
What's Happening:
- Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland will soon have an extra way to celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, in the form of a short new entertainment offering.
- More specifically, this will be a post-show to the nightly “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” projection show that will feature Grogu.
- The adorable youngling will tests his power to recall fond memories of his adventures with The Mandalorian in “The Curious Child,” which is set to play for a limited time beginning May 22.
- Sadly, this offering will not be available at the Walt Disney World version of the land, as they don't have the projection show – or a number of other recently-made changes to the area.
More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun at Disney Parks:
- That's far from all when it comes to celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks!
- Also on May 22, a new mission featuring the duo will debut aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.
- In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.
- The pre-show to the attraction has already seen some minor updates to reflect the new storyline.
- New novelty items will be available on both coasts, in addition to a slew of new food and beverage offerings.
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can even pick up a complimentary Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction poster.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- New confidential building permits filed for the Toy Story parking lot hint at a future Disney Springs-style shopping and entertainment district as part of DisneylandForward.
- Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Finale collection drops next week with sparkling ears, Spirit Jerseys, pins, and more.
- More details for Soarin' Across America, including some of the flight destinations, have been revealed.
- A Disney fan-favorite is set to make a comeback as Disney Experiences and FM have announced a relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety campaign.
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