Magic Key Holders Can Celebrate Arrival of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Disneyland with Special Gift
And you don't even have to go in the park to get it!
Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can head to the Downtown Disney District for a special gift marking a new edition of a modern favorite inside Disneyland Park.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can get their hands on a special item commemorating the new changes coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.
- Starting on May 19, 2026, Magic Key Holders can get a complimentary Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction poster, now updated to include The Mandalorian and Grogu, just like the popular ride will feature just days later.
- Best of all, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders don't even have to go into a park do get their hands on this special item.
- Magic Key Holders can stop by the Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District to pick up their poster during regular store hours, while supplies last.
- There is a limit of one poster per Magic Key Holder, who must be present at the time of the redemption, presenting their Magic Key pass.
- So, Star Wars fans now have two reasons to head to the Star Wars Trading Post, along with the new ID Badges that are only offered at the same location.
An Updated Run:
- Starting on May 22, 2026 guests can take flight on the new mission, and for the first time ever, the crew will be in control of their own destination aboard what will be called "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission."
- Perfectly aligned with the release of the film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission - tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.
- Guests will have the option of venturing to Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor, or the city-planet of Coruscant in a new element of gameplay - because let’s be real, it’s a giant video game - that will be chosen by those in the Engineer seats on board.
- The new enhancements were originally announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, where it was revealed a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- It was confirmed at SXSW in 2025 that the new version of the attraction will be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, something that was assumed but not explicitly stated during the original announcement.
- At the time of the original announcement during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions." The original news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation, because, as Filoni explained, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.
- To plan your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth to venture out on the new mission, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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