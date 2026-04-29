Photos/Video: Get A Custom Star Wars Galactic ID Badge at Disneyland Resort

Perfect for the Star Wars Nite events or any visit to Galaxy's Edge!

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort, whether it be for the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event or otherwise, can now get their hands on a special, custom, Galactic ID Badge.

Located in the Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District, guests can step up and enter a special booth (similar to what fans might think of with the Autopia Drivers' Licenses in Tomorrowland) and have their pictures taken for their Galactic ID.

Guests can also choose the color and role they will take on in the Star Wars universe, before it is printed out on a unique transparent plastic, giving it the signature aesthetic of something from a galaxy far, far away.

The experience is already quite popular (though, we must point out that we visited on the way in to the Star Wars Nite event), and lengthy queues can form to get your hands on a Galactic ID.

The Galactic ID can be made at the Star Wars Trading Post for $15.

For more Star Wars fun from Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, be sure to check out our tag for the event. To visit Downtown Disney and the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino