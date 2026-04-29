Photos/Video: Get A Custom Star Wars Galactic ID Badge at Disneyland Resort

Perfect for the Star Wars Nite events or any visit to Galaxy's Edge!

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort, whether it be for the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event or otherwise, can now get their hands on a special, custom, Galactic ID Badge.

Located in the Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District, guests can step up and enter a special booth (similar to what fans might think of with the Autopia Drivers' Licenses in Tomorrowland) and have their pictures taken for their Galactic ID.

Guests can also choose the color and role they will take on in the Star Wars universe, before it is printed out on a unique transparent plastic, giving it the signature aesthetic of something from a galaxy far, far away.

The experience is already quite popular (though, we must point out that we visited on the way in to the Star Wars Nite event), and lengthy queues can form to get your hands on a Galactic ID.

The Galactic ID can be made at the Star Wars Trading Post for $15.

For more Star Wars fun from Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, be sure to check out our tag for the event. To visit Downtown Disney and the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!