Video: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Preshow Changed as New Update Approaches

As we get closer to the debut of an updated experience aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, we've already noticed a big change at the Batuu version in the East

What's Happening:

With a new update to the popular attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, due at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the coming days, guests visiting the park who are already familiar with the experience may notice a different preshow.

In the story for the original attraction, Hondo Ohnaka was working with Chewbacca, with the Millennium Falcon being loaned with permission granted we got the supplies needed for him and the Resistance.

Now, as the attraction is set to be updated to include missions from different era featuring characters from The Mandalorian and Grogu, the pre-show has been changed.

Chewbacca is still working with Hondo, having made a deal that the wookie can leave the ship with him and it will be safe. However, as you can see in the new video below (filmed at the Walt Disney World iteration of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction), as soon as Chewbacca is no longer on the transmission, Hondo turns to the guests who are set to go on a smuggling operation, and says "I found you a ship!", tying more into Hondo's pirating nature.

Additionally, all references to the First Order and the Resistance have been removed, leaving a more vague timeline as opposed to the original.

This change is also expected to happen soon at Disneyland's version of the attraction, as it too is being updated and the experiences are identical.

Check out the new pre-show below.

Starting on May 22, 2026 guests can take flight on the new mission, and for the first time ever, the crew will be in control of their own destination aboard what will be called "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission."

Just in time for the new arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu into the attraction, perfectly aligned with the release of the film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission - tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.

Guests will have the option of venturing to Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor, or the city-planet of Coruscant.

This element of gameplay - because let’s be real, it’s a giant video game - will be chosen by those in the Engineer seats on board.

The new enhancements were originally announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, where it was revealed a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

It was confirmed at SXSW in 2025 that the new version of the attraction will be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, something that was assumed but not explicitly stated during the original announcement.

At the time of the original announcement during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions."

The original news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation, because, as Filoni explained, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.

You can see the original version of the preshow as it appeared at Disneyland in the video below.

To plan your trip aboard the new missions on the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!