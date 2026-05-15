Secure the Bounty: New Novelty Items Inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Heading to Disney Parks
These will be available at Disneyland starting next week and are coming soon to Walt Disney World.
Star Wars fans can secure new bounties inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu starting next week at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- We're just one week away from the return of Star Wars to theaters with the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Disney Parks will be celebrating with some special food items and two new novelty items featuring some adorable characters from the film.
- In a bit of a meta move, the BDX Droids, which initially introduced in person at the parks, then featured in the film, will be returning to the parks in the form of a popcorn bucket.
- Limited to two per person, per transaction – here's where you can pick up the BDX Droid Bucket at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- ABC Commissary
- Backlot Express
- Fairfax Fare
- Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!
- Cart near the Main Entrance
- A date for the bucket's arrival at Walt Disney World has not been revealed, however it is coming to the Disneyland Resort starting May 21 at the following locations:
- Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23)
- Popcorn Cart in Tomorrowland
- Kat Saka’s Kettle
- Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Then, Grogu rides atop a jetpack with The Mandalorain and Grogu Jetpack Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction).
- Once again, coming soon to Walt Disney World at the following locations:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select days
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- Kat Saka’s Kettle
- Ice Cold Hydraulics
- Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!
- Select popcorn carts throughout the park
- And available at the Disneyland Resort beginning May 21 at these fine establishments:
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- Ronto Roasters
- Tomorrowland Fruit Cart
- Galactic Grill
- Disneyland will also be offering The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler (Limit two per person, per transaction) beginning May 21 at these locations:
- Tomorrowland Fruit Cart
- Galactic Grill
- Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on Friday, May 22. Ahead of the film's release, see what our Star Wars expert is hoping for.
More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun:
- Magic Key Holders Can Celebrate Arrival of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Disneyland with Special Gift
- Padres Pitcher Gets a Little Help from the Force in MLB Promo for "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
- Sigourney Weaver's Character Colonel Ward Features in New Clip from "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
- Photos: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Continues Global Tour in Paris and London
- This is the Way to Sip: The Republic of Tea Introduces New Collection Inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
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