Padres Pitcher Gets a Little Help from the Force in MLB Promo for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"

There's no rule that says Grogu can't use the Force to help with a pitch.

Counting down these final ten days until the release of Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, we're probably going to see lots of fun promos like the one that Major League Baseball dropped today, starring Grogu and San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller. Check it out below.

What's happening:

Grogu stars alongside San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller in a new Major League Baseball promo for Lucasfilm's upcoming movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

In the promo, Grogu uses the Force to help Miller throw a corkscrew pitch, which might be against MLB rules, though it's likely they haven't specified. Fortunately it's during a practice session and not an actual game.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on Friday, May 22.

Watch Major League Baseball promo for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu:

Padres pitcher Mason Miller and Grogu starred in a new Star Wars promo 👀



And Mason got a little help from Grogu on a pitch 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FZ9SNMmvwD — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2026

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