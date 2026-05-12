Photos: New Banners Signal the Transformation of First Order Cargo into Black Spire Surplus at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge
Following the timeline shift, small changes continue to be made at the east coast Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
More changes are continuing to happen as the timeline of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland shifts.
What's Happening:
- While at the Disneyland Resort on Monday, our intrepid Star Wars expert Mike Celestino spotted some new banners hanging over the recently renamed Black Spire Surplus store.
- This is the new name for the previous First Order Cargo store, which was still selling First Order merchandise items on the day of the transition.
- Now, new banners have been added both inside and outside of the store. For example, on the outside we can see the symbol of the Rebel Alliance alongside the store's logo.
- Inside, you'll find another new banner alongside a more ramshackle appearance, with more aged helmet and gear, for what is envisioned as "a military salvage operation offering artifacts from across the history of the galaxy, including Imperial and Rebel items from the Galactic Civil War." Check out our dedicated post for a closer look at the new decor.
- These are in addition to more new banners hanging in the area, depicting the emblems of the Galactic Empire instead of the First Order.
- While you're at it, be sure to check out our post detailing all of the changes that were recently made to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- New Pride merchandise has begun rolling out at the Disneyland Resort, bringing with it a new collection of colorful styles featuring one of Disney’s most iconic characters.
- Impressive new Star Wars and Marvel LEGO displays have been installed at the LEGO Store in Downtown Disney.
- Take a spin on the newly updated Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin at Disneyland, now with controlled spinning aboard the classic attraction.
- To mark six decades of one of Disney’s most beloved attractions, Disney Store has officially launched a brand new “it’s a small world” 60th anniversary collection.
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