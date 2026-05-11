Disney Store Launches “it’s a small world” 60th Anniversary Collection

Celebrate six decades of the iconic attraction with new ears, pins, apparel, and accessories available now online.

It may be a small world… but 60 years is one big milestone to celebrate! To mark six decades of one of Disney’s most beloved attractions, Disney Store has officially launched a brand new “it’s a small world” 60th anniversary collection.

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Created for the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair before finding its permanent home at Disneyland Park, “it’s a small world” has become a global icon of Disney Parks storytelling. Known for its instantly recognizable song, whimsical facade, and message of unity, the attraction continues to delight guests across multiple Disney parks around the world. Now, fans can celebrate its 60th anniversary with a collection designed to capture that same joyful spirit.

The newly released collection features a lineup of accessories and apparel that lean into the attraction’s signature aesthetic. Standout items include a themed ear hat adorned with colorful patterns reminiscent of the ride’s façade, along with limited-release pins that highlight iconic elements and characters from the attraction. In addition to collectible pins, the collection also includes kids' apparel and a variety of accessories, making it a well-rounded drop for both younger fans and seasoned Disney collectors. Let’s take a look at what’s available in the collection:

Disney has increasingly leaned into milestone anniversaries as a way to celebrate its vast library of attractions and stories, and this release is no exception. By honoring 60 years of “it’s a small world,” the collection taps into a deep sense of nostalgia while introducing the attraction’s legacy to a new generation of fans. With limited-release items already drawing attention, fans interested in the collection may want to act quickly, because anniversary merchandise tied to classic Disney attractions rarely stays in stock for long.

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